Counting Coup are a throwback band for a modern moment on ‘Rugged, Rowdy and Broken’

“There’s no hope for a cure,” sings Troy Falcon on the title track for his band Counting Coup’s debut record, “Rugged, Rowdy and Broken,” which will be released on Friday.

That line sounds topical. He could be talking about COVID, monkeypox, any number of general cultural and economic malaises.

But it’s not. “It speaks more to depression than anything,” Falcon said, noting that he wrote the song long before COVID even hit.

That’s a tidy metaphor for Counting Coup in general. These guys are true throwbacks. There are four of them – Troy Falcon on bass and lead vocals is joined by his brother Toby Falcon on guitar and backing vocals, Matt Kuhl on drums and Brenden Fritzler, who plays a harmonica like he’s Duane Allman showing off at a FAME Studios session gig in 1969.

You see them on stage and it’s like walking back in time. They dress immaculately. Bolo ties are the norm here. Their music is rootsy and sparse. “Come To Bed” starts with allusion to Bob Dylan, and name-checks John Prine. The lyric booklet points out that the vocals for “Sad Songs” were tracked on the 6th anniversary of Guy Clark’s death. And the ghost of Johnny Cash clearly looms large for Counting Coup, from their sound to their fashion choices.

And yet, something about Counting Coup feels right for this exact moment.

You feel it as soon as “Rugged, Rowdy and Broken” starts. “Something Strong” leads off, starting with a Troy and Kuhl’s rhythm section combining with Toby’s stabbing guitar licks to form a boom-chica-booming backbone that would sound like a freight train, if they still made freight trains. Troy’s earthy tenor rises above. And then Fritzler’s harmonica comes in and turns the song into something else. The harp adds edges and texture, like running sand paper over polished granite.

“These are kind of bleak times,” Troy said. Counting Coup’s music reflects that. The group write lyrics collectively. The Falcon brothers like to text lines back and forth to each other, and they’ll work out the rest in the garage they practice in.

Most of the songs were written before the pandemic, but those “bleak times” aren’t era specific. There’s still plenty of people feeling ragged, rowdy and broken, and Counting Coup is here to help.

“It really still rings true,” Trey said of the title track, and the other downturned songs the band plays.

They’ve got a sense of humor, too. In “Mary and Me” Troy affects a phony authoritarian accent to portray a doomed town Marshall, right before Fritzler hops in and lays down a harmonica solo so red hot you almost feel steam rising from the speakers.

And they’ll turn it up, too. “The Prophet (Self-Fulfilled)” is a real rocker, like “Simple Man” pulled from the Florida swamps and put on the Montana plains. And just try listening to “Cold Hearted Blues” without unconsciously stomping along.

The record sounds so vintage and authentic that you almost expect to see a Sun Studios logo on the spine. But “Rugged, Rowdy and Broken,” like Counting Coup – three of the members grew up in the area – is all Montana. All ten songs were recorded at Pub Station Studios in downtown Billings, and produced by Counting Coup, Meg Gildehaus of the popular Billings group Gilda House, and Sean Lynch, who owns and books the Pub Station venue and studio.

The recording process itself took about three months, elongated because the band could only record during off hours. Music remains a passion for Counting Coup, and the band members all still have day jobs, ranging from painting to fast food to woodworking, the types of blue collar work many musicians like to sing about, but few actually do. Troy designs high voltage power lines, a perfect occupation for a country musician if ever there was one.

And those recording sessions were a long time coming.

“When Sean was originally trying to reach out to us about recording this album, it was right when everything was going into lockdown,” Fritzler said.

That wound up being a blessing, in some ways. In the interim, Kuhl has become the full time drummer, adding depth to the band’s sound. The time off also allowed them to fine tune the songs.

The record is a family affair. Toby’s wife Kendra Falcon provided backing vocals, as did Troy’s fiancé and Brenden’s sister Chaundelle Fritzler. The Falcon brothers’ dad Al Falcon shot the photography that’s in the CD booklet.

“Rowdy, Rugged and Broken” will be released onto streaming services. But it was important to the band to make sure it had a physical release, too. The album’s cover and layout were designed by Toby, who also provided drawings for the lyric booklet.

“We’re pretty analogue,” Toby said, noting that Counting Coup would eventually like to do a limited run vinyl pressing of the record. “Something about having a physical copy is cool.”

Recording and releasing a record is big step for Counting Coup, but they’re most comfortable on stage. They’ll be celebrating the new record with a show at the Pub Station on Thursday, July 14 at 8 p.m.

Counting Coup play big venues like the Pub Station or ZooMontana, but they sometimes prefer the small towns that might not get live music very regularly. They have an upcoming show at the Phillips County Fair in Dodson, and they recently played in Harlowton and Edgar.

“They’re some of the best ones, because everybody is just there for the music,” Fritzler said.

“In Billings, we’re pummeled with good art and music,” Troy said. “But in Places like Harlo, they’re thirsty.”

The band have also become regulars at Red Ants Pants, winning the festival’s 2021 Emerging Artist Competition. They’ll be the first band on the main stage at this year’s festival the last weekend in July.

The Falcons have been attending the Red Ants for almost a decade. That’s where they first met Kuhl and offered him a spot in the band.

“We’ve got to make some new goals,” Troy joked, “because we’re about to release our album and go to Red Ants Pants… We’ve seen countless of our heroes on that stage.”

Now they’re on that stage. The four guys are soft-spoken and humble. They’d never admit it, but their influence and emotive songwriting and performance style is turning them into the sorts of heroes they used to look up to.

The Falcon brothers are members of the Little Shell Band of Chippewa, and Fritzler has Crow heritage. Their name, Counting Coup, references a Plains Native American tradition by which warriors gained honor and prestige.

Naming the band something so unambiguously Native “has become almost a symbol unto itself,” Troy said. “It’s something that we found that a lot of Natives can see and feel seen. It’s an act of bravery. It’s something to live up to.”