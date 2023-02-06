When Michele Corriel first learned about the six artists she dubs the “Montana Modernists,” she wanted to learn more. But she couldn’t. There were no books about the artists. And scant research. So Corriel, a veteran writer who has spent the last 15 years studying Montana art history, came up with a plan.

“There was no book. There was no research. There was nothing,” she said. “So I thought, well, I guess I’ll write it.”

So she did. “Montana Modernists: Shifting Perceptions of Western Art” was released through the Washington State University Press last November.

“This book was a labor of love. I’m so excited that it’s out in the world,” she said.

In conjunction with book, Corriel guest curated an exhibition at the Yellowstone Art Museum which features work from the six artists she believes typify the movement. The show runs through June.

Modernism is a broad concept, encompassing the various avant-garde forms artists began experimenting with during the 20th century, dragging visual art in the modern world.

In Montana, they did that by changing what art in this state could be. For years, Montana art was Charlie Russell. It was lonely landscapes dotted with fire cooked dinners and populated by wild, untamed inhabitants, both animal and human. The modernists changed that.

“Modernism spanned a 100 years in a long view of art movements,” Corriel admitted. “So there’s a lot of modernism to go around.”

To define what exactly Montana Modernism is, Corriel had to break it down. In her book and exhibition, Corriel focuses on six artists: Isabelle Johnson, Bill Stockton, Frances Senska, Jessie Wilber, Gennie DeWeese and Robert DeWeese.

Furthermore, she divided her study of Montana Modernism into three parts.

The first is place. “You can’t have Montana Modernism without Montana,” Corriel pointed out. “These artists lived their life in a very personal way with their landscape.”

The second is teaching and artistic lineage. The artists she chose were highly educated at prestigious arts schools. And then they came to Montana and spread that knowledge, both through university teaching and practical, real world instruction.

“They brought with them a very egalitarian sort of academic pedagogy,” Corriel said. “They made their students feel like they were equal to them.”

That point leads directly into Corriel’s third focus, which is community.

“They created an amazing community of artists,” she said. “Not just visual artists, but writers, dancers, musicians, playwrights. They brought with them all this great, incredible art and they built this community.”

The artists Corriel showcases are a motley group. They worked in different mediums and art forms. They held different jobs. Stockton was born in Winnett and raised sheep on his family ranch near Grass Range. In 1971 he mailed two dead lambs to the Billings Gazette office after a reporter wrote something he thought glorified coyotes. Senska was born in Cameroon, Africa, and went to school in Iowa. Ginnie DeWeese was a mother of five, and taught at Montana State University for years.

Different backgrounds, all, but through their work they were united. You can see it at the YAM right now. Check out Senska’s brilliant “Chicken Wine Set,” a piece comprised of nine stoneware drinking glasses with birds painting on them, and one big pitcher that’s shaped like a chicken. Its beak, outstretched and open, stands in as a spout.

Stockton loved to weld, and made a statue called “Conversion of St. Paul (Saul on the Road to Damascus).” It’s made of welded nails, and captures the apostle prostrate and writhing after being exposed to the glory of God. That piece isn’t in the YAM exhibit, but “Blue Formation” is. It’s a painting comprised of lines and colors, deep blues contrasting against bright oranges. It’s harsh but warm, like a spring evening on the windy plains of Grass Range.

Gennie DeWeese’s “Mountain Road” might be the centerpiece of the YAM exhibition. It’s massive, 83 by 93 inches. In broad strokes, using an oil stick, DeWeese conjured a pass somewhere in the mountains, the icy blue of the winter sky mingling with dark forest. In the bottom, a two lane highway juts into the trees. In DeWeese’s work, we can see modernity expanding into the wilderness.

The “Montana Modernists” book comes after years of research. The idea came through Corriel’s PhD dissertation, but it goes deeper than just academics. She interviewed the modernists’ students, who are now in their 80s. She talked to the artists’ children, and poured through primary documents they’d left behind. Senska died in 2009, the last of the six modernists Corriel studied. Gennie DeWeese was the only one who Corriel ever met in person.

“She didn’t really talk about her art,” Corriel remembered. “She was trying to get me to write about other artists. She was an advocate for younger artists. And she was a strong, funny, lovely, imaginative, beautiful person.”

Similarly, Corriel is using her writing to showcase other artists. She stressed that she doesn’t think of the “Montana Modernists” book or exhibition to be the last word on the subject, or to be anything definitive. Rather, Corriel said she wanted to “illuminate these artists and hope others will take up the torch and add to the rich history of modernism in Montana.”

“None of these people really sold their art,” Corriel said. “They didn’t make a lot of money on it. They weren’t the next Picasso. But what they did was even more important because they created a community in which Montanans were allowed to see themselves outside of this 100 year old cowboy mythology.”