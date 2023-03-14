Mary Kate Teske is making an album.

But that’s not quite the whole story. First off, Teske is joined by a cadre of elite Billings artisans, musicians and artists and photographers and the whole lot. And she’s not just viewing it as an album, either. It’s more than that, a zenith of something she’s been brewing for a long time.

“This is a deluxe version of what my vision is, essentially,” Teske said.

These are songs she’s written over a six-year period. Teske said these songs are from “here and there and stuff.” They’re an accumulation of a life lived, of the highs and lows and trials and tribulations all mixed together.

The songs are done. The thing to do now is to release them. In order to get there, Teske has set up a Kickstarter seeking funds for the album. She’s looking for $5,000, and there are a series of incentive tiers that folks can donate at. For $3, you get a sticker hand drawn by Teske, who is a talented artist in addition to her musical ambitions. A digital download of the eventual album is $5. And for $20, Teske will write out the lyrics to one of her songs at her typewriter — in something that should surprise no one, Teske not only has one but uses it every day. Every new draft has to go through the typewriter before it can be transcribed to a computer.

She’s been busy designing T-shirts for the $30 level, and $50 gets you everything, the record, lyrics and shirt. There’s a $75 tier that includes a 24” by 40” poster of Teske’s artwork, and true believers can get their name in the album credits for $200.

To Donate To support Mary Kate Teske's album recording, head to kickstarter.com/projects/marykateteske/recording-an-album-1.

“I want something that people can listen to and stream and download and buy,” Teske said.

She’s looking at a May release. Teske has a song called “June Rise” that she wants out before June actually rises. It’ll be a digital release at first, but she already knows how it’ll look for a CD and vinyl release, somewhere down the road.

Teske, who grew up in Terry and still has family in the area, is drawn to cowboy poetry, and the wide open loneliness of the plains. Her first dabblings into writing, back on tumblr a decade ago, were all poetry. But she also sees herself as a communal storyteller, and is eyeing a deluxe release of the album that will involve recording the stripped back songs live while sitting around a campfire.

“All of my songs are tied to stories,” she explained.

In that spirit, for this release, Teske is collaborating with a who’s who of Billings-area musicians. Her regular band consists of Michael Birdinground on drums, William Herbert on banjo and Robin Martinez on bass. For the recording, she’s adding Sophia Writesel on cello, Trevor Krieger on fiddle, Alex Nauman on guitar, Erik Olson on piano, and Parker Brown on pedal steel (and what’s a country record without pedal steel?). Even the incomparable Jon Lodge, who went to the prestigious Berklee Academy of Music, will join in on trumpet.

The Lodge connection makes sense, since the group are planning to record in his 4ZERO7 studio. Due to the spot’s proximity to 4th Ave. N., they’re going to start recording sessions at 9 p.m.

“Everybody in the band is on board, I’ve already warned them that night sessions are gonna happen,” Teske said.

Tyson Kreiter be the audio engineer, and Ali Meyer is helping costume Teske and the other musicians. Michelle Dyk and Teske are collaborating on the album artwork, blending Dyk’s signature collage style with Teske’s hand drawn illustrations. Local filmmaker Angus Woolston is filming the album making process for a documentary.

“All of these guys have been my friends for 10 years or more,” Teske said. “It feels organic and natural to be working symbiotically all of these creative, fun projects. We’re all just weirdos in town having fun and vibing off each other.”

The Kickstarter ends on Wednesday, March 22, and Teske and co. are due to start recording later that week on March 27.

The $5,000 is going to her collaborators. She needs to pay studio fees and make sure her fellow musicians get paid for their work and time. There’s a risk to all of this, sure. The $5,000 isn’t a small amount of money to raise, and if it doesn’t fully fund, Teske doesn’t get any of the money. But she’s not even thinking about that.

“I have a complete faith in it,” she said. “It’s going to [fund.] And we’re going to record it either way.”

She admits that it’s “scary” to put herself out there. But her confidence far outweighs her fears.

“I firmly believe that I can pull people in my direction, and rely on all my friends to back things that are important culturally to Billings,” Teske said. “All of these artist and musicians are so integral to not only the music scene here, but the arts scene in general.”

“I feel so supported in my community, that I’m like, why wouldn’t this work?” she continued. “Prove to me that it won’t.”