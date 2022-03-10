$80,000 for Ukraine raised at Gardiner trivia night

As many Americans are anxious about the ongoing war in Ukraine, the community of Gardiner banded together to raise money for the cause.

The Wonderland Café & Lodge, a hotel and eatery on Main Street in Gardiner, does a weekly trivia night on Sundays during the off-season.

A $2 entry fee is required for participation, with half that pot going to a local charity. The donation usually winds up being around $50 to $100.

On Sunday, March 6, after announcing that the trivia would be Ukrainian themed and the money would go to Ukrainian charities, they raised $80,000.

“It started spiraling,” said Stacey Joy, owner of the Wonderland. “People were like ‘Well now we have to step up and make a difference.’”

The fundraising was initially the brain child of Sean Miller, who hosts the trivia nights. The trivia that night had a category that asked contestants to point out Ukrainian cities on a map, as well as questions about celebrities from the region.

With the theme in mind, Joy asked some local people with Ukrainian ties to speak. Vitalii Kliukevych, who is from Ukraine and is currently manager of Cowboy’s Lodge and Grille just two blocks from the Wonderland, volunteered. So did Tanya Grabovska, another Ukrainian and part-owner of Cowboy’s. Victor Kaufman, the other part owner, also helped pull in donations.

The cash came from a variety of places. Many trivia participants gave more than $2. Others in Gardiner donated, and money poured in on Venmo.

Things really kicked into high gear when the matching started. Thomas Ajspur, a part-time Paradise Valley resident, is a semi-regular trivia participant. He’s also the CEO and founder of Enavate, a software company. Almost half of their employee base is Ukrainian. He offered to match any donations that came in Sunday night. Joy and the Wonderland agreed to do the same. Jolyn Music, who is the head financial officer of Highline Adventures, which owns the Super 8 and Travelodge hotels in Gardiner, also matched.

Trivia night pulled in just shy of $20,000. The three matches pushed the number to $80,000.

The influx of money came as a surprise. “Nobody was more shocked than our trivia host [Miller],” said Joy.

With this much money on hand, it’s important that it goes to the right places, something Joy is very aware of. With Kliukevych and Grabovska’s Ukrainian connections, they have an idea of who they want the money to go to.

Grabovska is going to Ukraine next week to check on family. While she’s there, she plans to make sure that the donations are, as Joy put it, “used in the best way possible.”

Highline Adventures is donating their $20,000 to Razom, a Ukrainian nonprofit offering non-military support. Joy said that Ajspur and Enavate are working to get people safely out of Ukraine, through bordering countries Poland and Romania.

