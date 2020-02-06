Owners of Thirsty Street brewery purchase Yellowstone Valley Brewing

A popular watering hole in downtown Billings will be coming under new ownership, again. Yellowstone Valley Brewing, which was sold in 2018 and reopened in January 2019, will become Thirsty Street at the Garage.
Jill and Shea Dawson, who opened Thirsty Street Brewing Co. in 2016, are purchasing the business and plan to run the facility at 2123 First Ave. N. as a second location for their popular taproom and brewery at 3008 First Ave. N.
Dawson said the brewery will complement their existing business, and they’ve been looking to expand. “We’ve been out of space for a long time.”
With this purchase, the Dawsons are bringing on Paolo and Nancy Garbasi as partners in both locations. Paolo Garbasi, who recently completed the Craft Brewing and Fermentation certificate program at Montana State University Billings, is also a doctor specializing in family medicine and is Shea’s doctor. “I have to keep him safe,” Garbasi laughed.
Mike Mathew and Kay Foster purchased Yellowstone Valley Brewing Company in 2018 from George Moncure, who founded the brewery in 1996. Mathew said they were far busier than they wanted to be after purchasing the brewery and live music venue.
“We weren’t looking for a business,” Mathew said. “It just kind of happened to come with it,” said Mathew, who was looking for an investment property after selling the building that houses the Pub Station to Sean Lynch and Ann Kosempa.
This business came with a beast of burdens, including one of the city’s largest brewing facilities and a sound system and stage for live music. The Dawsons and their partners are purchasing the business and all equipment, and Mathew and Foster retain ownership of the building.
Thirsty Street at the Garage
Thirsty Street’s first location has a strong emphasis on atmosphere, something the Dawsons created deliberately. Part of the building is dedicated to game tables including pool, shuffleboard and darts, and the main taproom is a warm atmosphere with a copper-top bar. At any given time, 14 to 16 beers are on tap, including sour beers, which have become their specialty.
“Our focus here stays the same,” Dawson said of purchasing Yellowstone Valley Brewing. “It’s about the place. That is one of the reasons we are so excited about this. It’s an iconic location in Billings.”
Thirsty Street will bring its own recipes, however, so it’s the last chance get a pint of Black Widow Stout (or any of YVB's signature beers). The taproom will remain open until Feb. 22, and all pints are $2. Canned beers are also reduced. Business hours are dwindled to Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.
The business will remain closed for at least a month, Dawson estimates, while they finalize federal and state permitting. Then, Dawson can start brewing, and it will take about three weeks for product to be ready.
The plan is to keep the original location as a taproom, which operates under a beer and wine license. Beer production will be relocated to the new brewery, freeing up the original location to produce sour beers, which take a year or more to produce and are aged in oak barrels or wooden foeders that take up a lot of space at the brewery.
With this purchase, Dawson’s brewing capacity grows from 750 barrels a year to 2,500, an amount he doesn’t expect to hit for a few years. “It’s nice to have some excess capacity,” he said. “It’s a big jump.”
The purchase includes a canning line. Dawson estimates that within a few months of brewing he will start canning beers for statewide distribution. Currently, Thirsty Street’s beers are bottled and distributed as far as Missoula and into Eastern Montana.
Dawson is the sole brewer, and doesn’t plan to take on brewing staff in the transition. All Yellowstone Valley Brewing staff have transitioned out, Mathew said, and staffing details are still being worked out for the Thirsty Street change.
Because of Montana’s brewery laws, there’s some interesting gymnastics that may happen between breweries. Dawson said that product made at the new brewery can be served at the original location, because they maintain a retail beer and wine license in addition to a brewery license, but product can’t go the other direction.
Thirsty Street at the Garage remains under the restrictions of brewery taproom license, meaning it can only serve patrons three pints per day and serving hours end at 8 p.m.
Dawson said they will also offer a variety of nonalcoholic beverages, including kombucha and root beer, although he won’t be making it from scratch like the original owner did.
A focus on events
Since opening, Thirsty Street has been focused on bringing people in the door by offering more than just beer. “We never hinged our business on taking over a region. It’s more about the place,” Dawson said.
At their original location, they often host musical events and will continue to host laid-back acts such as singer/songwriters or smaller jazz groups. The new location will open a world of music, and Dawson expects to host local and traveling bands, as well as offer trivia nights, game nights, and even local theater. “Our No. 1 focus is keeping events going on,” he said.
Also included in the purchase is the sound equipment. Mathew and Foster invested in remodeling the facility that included expanding the stage, redoing the sound booth, and updating the live music equipment. When the facility reopened in January 2019, live music was being managed by Sean Lynch of the Pub Station, and music events took place upwards of three times a week.
“Music for a period of time was doing really well,” Mathew said. “But this place needed someone in-house doing the promotion for it. And we didn’t really have that. So we lost a lot of the local music, which was a big part of this place.”
When Mathew and Foster decided to sell, they severed their management agreement with Lynch, and live music dwindled.
A distillery located on the south side of the building, which never reopened after Moncure sold the business, will remain a separate business, and Mathew said he’s still searching for someone interested in purchasing that portion of the business or leasing the facility.
By retaining “The Garage” in the name, the Dawsons are paying homage to the facility’s musical lineage. “We want to make sure it maintains its identity,” Dawson said. “And we are going to be kicking it off with lots of music.”
The Dawsons have twin daughters, age 5, who are most excited about the stage and the root beer. “My girls have been saying, ‘We can have root beer anytime we want?’” Dawson said with a laugh.
