Owners of Thirsty Street brewery purchase Yellowstone Valley Brewing

Also included in the purchase is the sound equipment. Mathew and Foster invested in remodeling the facility that included expanding the stage, redoing the sound booth, and updating the live music equipment. When the facility reopened in January 2019, live music was being managed by Sean Lynch of the Pub Station, and music events took place upwards of three times a week.

“Music for a period of time was doing really well,” Mathew said. “But this place needed someone in-house doing the promotion for it. And we didn’t really have that. So we lost a lot of the local music, which was a big part of this place.”

When Mathew and Foster decided to sell, they severed their management agreement with Lynch, and live music dwindled.

A distillery located on the south side of the building, which never reopened after Moncure sold the business, will remain a separate business, and Mathew said he’s still searching for someone interested in purchasing that portion of the business or leasing the facility.

By retaining “The Garage” in the name, the Dawsons are paying homage to the facility’s musical lineage. “We want to make sure it maintains its identity,” Dawson said. “And we are going to be kicking it off with lots of music.”