Billings West End restaurant serves ramen and Thai-inspired ice cream

On opening day, the new Lucky’s Ramen Noodles restaurant on Shiloh Road buzzed with customers.
Billings couple Shawn Moua and Lucky Keutla opened the restaurant Wednesday with hopes of bringing their own unique twist on traditional ramen dishes and Thai-inspired ice cream and smoothies.
Even after the typical lunch rush hours, customer traffic was steady. One customer was already optimistic about becoming a regular and was excited to see a ramen restaurant in Billings.
“I love ramen. It’s just how I like it,” said Brandon Kuehn Wednesday after sitting down for a bowl of shoya, which consists of ramen noodles; chashu, which is a braised pork; broth; mushrooms and other ingredients.
The couple decided to open the new restaurant after discovering that ramen restaurants are a popular spot in bigger cities.
"We're definitely different than everyone else in town. There’s a lot of Asian restaurants in Billings and we want to stand out," Moua said.
The restaurant offers 10 traditional scratch-made ramen dishes, as well as a few appetizers and rice noodle dishes, in a sit-down, full-service atmosphere located at 115 Shiloh Road in the Shiloh Commons. Take-out is also available.
In addition to ramen, Lucky’s Smoothies & Rolled Ice Cream will share the same space as the restaurant, but is separated with a second entrance. Rolled ice cream, which originated in Thailand, can be made with any flavor ice cream and toppings, Keutla said. Bubble-like tapioca pearls called bobas are also a special addition to ice cream and smoothies.
Lucky’s Smoothies & Rolled Ice Cream is set to open in a few weeks.
“It’s also a part of the business, but it’s like two businesses into one,” Moua said.
The ramen broths’ robust flavors stem from the process of letting meats like pork and chicken simmer for eight to 12 hours, Moua said. In most broths, ginger and garlic are used, and dishes like the Curry, Kaopoon and Meekatee on the menu are a unique recipe created by Keutla.
And while some people associate ramen with the stove top variety from the grocery store, Lucky’s Ramen Noodles is intended to bring Billings the real experience.
“It’s a step beyond that. It’s totally, totally different,” Moua said.
Opening a new restaurant amid the COVID-19 pandemic was a concern, Moua said, since many businesses continue to struggle economically. The couple signed the lease for the restaurant before cases started to rise in Montana, but he’s optimistic that the ramen will draw people in.
“People are starting to come out. It’s not like three months ago,” Moua said. “We’re very careful with that, in terms of making sure our staff is well-prepared.”
Moua and Keutla were born in Laos and grew up in Billings. They opened Samurai, a Japanese steak and seafood restaurant in 2003 and have operated the Oriental Express food truck. The couple sold the restaurant five years ago to a relative. Then, they saw the opportunity to bring something new to Billings, he said.
“We thought, you know what? It’s time,” Moua said.
Photos: Lucky's Ramen Noodles
