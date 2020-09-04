Billings West End restaurant serves ramen and Thai-inspired ice cream

Lucky’s Smoothies & Rolled Ice Cream is set to open in a few weeks.

“It’s also a part of the business, but it’s like two businesses into one,” Moua said.

The ramen broths’ robust flavors stem from the process of letting meats like pork and chicken simmer for eight to 12 hours, Moua said. In most broths, ginger and garlic are used, and dishes like the Curry, Kaopoon and Meekatee on the menu are a unique recipe created by Keutla.

And while some people associate ramen with the stove top variety from the grocery store, Lucky’s Ramen Noodles is intended to bring Billings the real experience.

“It’s a step beyond that. It’s totally, totally different,” Moua said.

Opening a new restaurant amid the COVID-19 pandemic was a concern, Moua said, since many businesses continue to struggle economically. The couple signed the lease for the restaurant before cases started to rise in Montana, but he’s optimistic that the ramen will draw people in.

“People are starting to come out. It’s not like three months ago,” Moua said. “We’re very careful with that, in terms of making sure our staff is well-prepared.”