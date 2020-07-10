Chalet Market opens second location downtown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Julie and Ryan Johnson, owners of the Chalet Market on 24th Street West, have opened a second location at 401 N. 31st St., in the lower level of the First Interstate Bank building.

Before the couple bought the 24th Street West location three years ago, they became restaurant aficionados by traveling the world where they worked in various eateries to fund their nomadic lifestyle.

“We worked in every aspect of the restaurant industry, from five-star establishments to high-volume burger ’n’ beer pubs at ski resorts. At one point, we were given an opportunity in Denali, Alaska, to run a relatively new hotel operation. That experience helped us define our specific management skills working as a team,” Ryan said.

When the couple decided to return to Billings to be closer to family, they discovered Chalet Market was for sale and purchased the 24th Street West location in 2017.

“Growing up two blocks from the store I knew it would be a great fit. Being able to promote Montana-made gifts from Billings including some of the local producers has been great. We are always excited to bring in new products and send them out across the U.S. from our online store,” Ryan said.