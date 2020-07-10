Chalet Market opens second location downtown

Julie and Ryan Johnson, owners of the Chalet Market on 24th Street West, have opened a second location at 401 N. 31st St., in the lower level of the First Interstate Bank building.
Before the couple bought the 24th Street West location three years ago, they became restaurant aficionados by traveling the world where they worked in various eateries to fund their nomadic lifestyle.
“We worked in every aspect of the restaurant industry, from five-star establishments to high-volume burger ’n’ beer pubs at ski resorts. At one point, we were given an opportunity in Denali, Alaska, to run a relatively new hotel operation. That experience helped us define our specific management skills working as a team,” Ryan said.
When the couple decided to return to Billings to be closer to family, they discovered Chalet Market was for sale and purchased the 24th Street West location in 2017.
“Growing up two blocks from the store I knew it would be a great fit. Being able to promote Montana-made gifts from Billings including some of the local producers has been great. We are always excited to bring in new products and send them out across the U.S. from our online store,” Ryan said.
The market is known for its sub sandwiches and deli options, locally made sausages and jerky, Martinson’s gourmet candy, jams, and non-edible gifts.
“We haven’t changed what’s been working for over 30 years," Ryan said. "But we do continually add to the menu with new specials and flavors incorporating Montana-made products."
After several requests from customers and an offer to bring Chalet Market to the downtown area, the couple decided to open the second location.
“There was a lot of excitement about it. Now that we just opened, all the springtime tempered enthusiasm is building again, and we can focus on getting out in the community and letting everyone know about the new Chalet Market downtown deli,” Ryan said.
The downtown location offers new breakfast and specialty menu items like huckleberry scones, breakfast burritos, savory breakfast braids, breakfast sandwiches and more.
“Our No. 1 goal at Chalet Market is to ensure our customers have a great experience with us. Whether that be enjoying a sandwich inside our deli, receiving their delivery promptly, amazing their guests with our unique catering options or receiving their shipped Montana-made gift box on schedule. Julie and I know from our restaurant background that customer satisfaction is what brings people back and that’s the key to building regular clientele,” said Ryan. “Our current goal is to build another longtime locals' favorite in downtown Billings.”
For more information visit chaletmarket.net or the Chalet Market Facebook page, or call 406-656-6600.
