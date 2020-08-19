Harper & Madison closing restaurant, converting to full-time bakery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of downtown Billings’ most popular breakfast spots, Harper & Madison, will convert into a bakery by the end of September, according to the owner.

The small brunch restaurant at 3115 10th Ave. N., will close its restaurant portion and will replace it with the Harper & Madison Patisserie bakery and coffee bar by the end of September after a brief remodel. The last day of the restaurant will be Aug. 29, according to owner Joanie Swords.

“Once I made the decision, it felt really right, and I’m absolutely excited because I’m a baker at heart and I will actually get to bake,” Swords said. “I’ve been running a restaurant and I haven’t been able to bake, so I’m pretty excited about that.”

While the business won’t offer made-to-order dishes anymore, there will be a greater selection of pastries, cakes, and Harper & Madison’s popular quiches. The shift comes as businesses across the nation are feeling the economic strains from the coronavirus pandemic. Restrictions require seating to be spaced six feet apart, and Swords said that has limited the number of people who can visit the restaurant. Once the weather changes, the 25 outdoor seats will no longer be an option for customers, Swords said.