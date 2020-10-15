Italian restaurant Bruno's finds new life at Elks Lodge in Billings

Bruno's is back.

The longtime Billings Italian eatery that closed in 2019 will take up residency beginning Oct. 20 at the Elks Lodge on Lewis Avenue for takeout orders.

"I promised that I'd be back," said owner Darla Hartung. "And I'm back."

Hartung and her husband are members of the Elks Lodge; the building in which the lodge has had its home for decades is now for sale. It has a small, professional kitchen and a bar for lodge members.

For most of last year, Hartung struggled to find a new location on the West End for the restaurant, with a rent that fit her business plan. She could never find the right space at the right price.

Bruno's Taste of Italy has been a Billings staple for 30 years. Over the years it has moved locations a half-dozen times, finally coming to rest in a strip mall on King Avenue West in 2008. The Hartungs bought the restaurant in 2015.