 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Italian restaurant Bruno's finds new life at Elks Lodge in Billings
editor's pick alert top story

Italian restaurant Bruno's finds new life at Elks Lodge in Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

Bruno's is back.

The longtime Billings Italian eatery that closed in 2019 will take up residency beginning Oct. 20 at the Elks Lodge on Lewis Avenue for takeout orders.

"I promised that I'd be back," said owner Darla Hartung. "And I'm back."

Hartung and her husband are members of the Elks Lodge; the building in which the lodge has had its home for decades is now for sale. It has a small, professional kitchen and a bar for lodge members.

Bruno's

The new location of Bruno's in the Elks Lodge in Billings on Wednesday.

For most of last year, Hartung struggled to find a new location on the West End for the restaurant, with a rent that fit her business plan. She could never find the right space at the right price. 

Bruno's Taste of Italy has been a Billings staple for 30 years. Over the years it has moved locations a half-dozen times, finally coming to rest in a strip mall on King Avenue West in 2008. The Hartungs bought the restaurant in 2015.

She took up the search for a new home again earlier this year, and with pandemic restrictions still in place, she wanted to start small. Setting up in the Elks Lodge, which had the space, seemed like a smart option.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I'm just renting the space," Hartung said. "I thought it was a good fit."

"The Elks bar is always open to members and guests," she said. "When the bar is open you'll be able to enjoy Bruno's food while there."

Bruno's

Beth Haage adds the ingredients for muffaletta spread to a bowl at the new location of Bruno's in the Elks Lodge in Billings on Wednesday.

Bruno's will be open for takeout orders from 4 to 8:30 p.m. starting Oct. 20. To order, customers can call 406-702-7708 or can fax in their order to 406-702-7704. Bruno's also partners with Slice, a pizza delivery app that specializes in fare from local restaurants.

​Hartung is excited to be back; Bruno's has a loyal following and many have expressed their support for seeing the restaurant back up and running.

"It's challenging coming back in these times," Hartung said. "I think it came together OK. It's working out."

Bruno's

Alec Thronburg sets up the sub station at the new location of Bruno's in the Elks Lodge in Billings on Wednesday

Retrospective: Billings drive-ins

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today's Deal Dish: JP Kitchen Asian Bistro

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News