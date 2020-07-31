JP Kitchen closes for good in Billings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another local Billings restaurant closed for good after one of its employees tested positive in July for the novel coronavirus.

Kalvin Tang, owner of the Billings-based Asian bistro JP Kitchen, decided to close Saturday. The restaurant was temporarily closed after the employee reported symptoms July 15.

The employee did not have direct contact with customers, but worked with co-workers, Tang said. The employee showed mild symptoms and worked for about a day or so before reporting severe symptoms on July 15, Tang said. He posted about the closures on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The nine other staff members have not showed symptoms as of Monday, Tang said, but two others have opted to get tested. Tang received a test at the Shrine Auditorium last week, but said Monday he hadn't gotten test results.

“At that point, it was just better safe than sorry,” Tang said.