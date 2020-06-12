Le Fournil in downtown Billings makes Food & Wine list of 100 best bakeries in the country

A Billings business has made a national name for itself after Food & Wine magazine placed the boutique French bakery Le Fournil on the list of the 100 best bakeries in the nation.
Owner Francois Morin, 59, was surprised to learn from a customer June 5 that the website had listed the restaurant in May.
In 2017, another Billings food business got national attention when MSN.com named Cafe Zydeco the fourth best Cajun and Creole restaurant in the country.
“It was a good surprise,” Morin said. “I had no clue I would be there by now after only three years.”
Morin, a Frenchman, started Le Fournil (French for “the bakery”) in December 2017 after working as an IT consultant for a French oil company beginning in the 1990s. Morin and his wife, Marmee Connell, settled in Billings in 2016 and decided to start the bakery, located on First Avenue North. They bake and sell traditional French breads that often sell out before they close for the day.
Morin admitted he was a bit skeptical, but as he perused the list, he saw a few other bakeries that had acted as his mentors when he first opened the business. Don Guerra, the owner of Barrio Bread in Tucson, Arizona, supported Morin and made the list as well.
“It was a good boost to the morale, because the last few months have been pretty difficult,” Morin said.
While COVID-19 restrictions have shut down many restaurants and bars in downtown Billings, Le Fournil was able to operate as a food producer through the closures. The small entryway into the bakery forced Morin to limit one person in the business at a time. The bread is now wrapped in paper sacks, and a plexiglass barrier separates customers and staff. Morin said delivery and curbside pickup have also been available to customers.
But while the new coronavirus added some stress in business operations, the road construction on First Avenue North has been a bigger issue. Curbside pickup hasn’t been available for the past two months as the City of Billings reconstructs parts of the roadway in the area.
Only a sidewalk-distance away, a fence separates the construction work and Le Fournil’s front door.
“It has affected our business much more than the COVID,” Morin said.
Morin didn’t have much luck when he applied to a few grants to help with operating costs, but he said that it’s better that the money goes to restaurants and other businesses that couldn’t stay open. He’s seen fewer customers compared to the last two years, but the bakery was able to continue operating.
The last few months have also made it difficult to find yeast and flour, but Morin said he was lucky to receive a big order earlier in the year.
He believes that more families ate more bread since they were cooking at home. Morin has also given out his sourdough starter to a few people so they can make their own bread.
“What sort of boomed during these confinement times was home baking,” Morin said. “ ... It’s been fun to see the rediscovered penchant for baking bread across the board.”
Making the list was a welcomed reminder that businesses can get through a global pandemic.
“I was pretty glad to put Billings and Montana on the baking map,” Morin said.
