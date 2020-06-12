Le Fournil in downtown Billings makes MSN.com list of 100 best bakeries in the country

“It was a good boost to the morale, because the last few months have been pretty difficult,” Morin said.

While COVID-19 restrictions have shut down many restaurants and bars in downtown Billings, Le Fournil was able to operate as a food producer through the closures. The small entryway into the bakery forced Morin to limit one person in the business at a time. The bread is now wrapped in paper sacks, and a plexiglass barrier separates customers and staff. Morin said delivery and curbside pickup have also been available to customers.

But while the new coronavirus added some stress in business operations, the road construction on First Avenue North has been a bigger issue. Curbside pickup hasn’t been available for the past two months as the City of Billings reconstructs parts of the roadway in the area.

Only a sidewalk-distance away, a fence separates the construction work and Le Fournil’s front door.

“It has affected our business much more than the COVID,” Morin said.