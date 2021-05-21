 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Midway Grill and Brews to host vegetarian wine dinner

Midway Grill and Brews to host vegetarian wine dinner

The Midway Grill and Brews is hosting a six-course vegetarian dinner featuring French wines from wine merchant Kermit Lynch, the restaurant announced Wednesday.

The dinner will be held Friday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m. at 1603 Grand Ave., next to Gainan's Midtown Flowers. The event is restricted to ages 21 and up, and tickets cost $70 per person. To make a reservation, please call 406-702-1888.

Check www.midwaygrillandbrews.com or check their Facebook page for more information.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Salma Hayek almost died of Covid-19

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News