Midway Grill and Brews to host vegetarian wine dinner

The Midway Grill and Brews is hosting a six-course vegetarian dinner featuring French wines from wine merchant Kermit Lynch, the restaurant announced Wednesday.
The dinner will be held Friday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m. at 1603 Grand Ave., next to Gainan's Midtown Flowers. The event is restricted to ages 21 and up, and tickets cost $70 per person. To make a reservation, please call 406-702-1888.
Check www.midwaygrillandbrews.com or check their Facebook page for more information.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!