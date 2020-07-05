New deli opens in downtown Billings

Market Deli and Catering at 207 N. Broadway, inside the Valley Credit Union Building, took over the former Back Porch Deli location in May.
Daniel Burt, owner and head chef, has been in the food business for more than a decade and saw an opportunity to provide downtown with a gourmet twist on soups, salads and sandwiches.
“We love downtown Billings and want to give people downtown a good option for sandwiches and soups made fresh, and maybe a little different than your average sandwich shop. The daily specials have been very popular,” Burt said.
The philosophy for the menu was easy — a cleaner, more artisanal option at an affordable price.
“I like to keep things pretty rustic. Good quality, fresh ingredients, simply prepared is what I lean toward. I love using fresh herbs, local meats and produce when available, too,” Burt said.
Market Deli also offers ready-to-eat meals from a menu that changes weekly. Group orders are welcome. For $75 for five meals, customers can choose from four to five different options on Fridays and meals can be picked up or delivered the following Monday. The deli also caters to large parties.
“I would like to become a downtown staple and expand our catering and meal prep business. I love feeding groups of people, especially if it is a special day. It really takes a lot of stress off customers, and it’s great to see them enjoy the food,” Burt said.
Meal options range from blackened chicken breast with sauteed corn, zucchini, and paprika aioli; roasted vegetable enchiladas; and honey glazed ham with roasted potatoes. Weekly meals also include two soups and salads. The deli also offers dietary options for keto and gluten-free meals.
“We’re getting really good feedback on the food right now; people seem to really like it,” Burt said. “What is most important is keeping people happy.”
For more information on daily specials, meal prep or catering visit the Market Deli and Catering Facebook page or call 406-702-1399 or 406-698-3554.
A Billings business has made a national name for itself after Food & Wine magazine placed the boutique French bakery Le Fournil on the lis…
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!