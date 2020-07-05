New deli opens in downtown Billings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Market Deli and Catering at 207 N. Broadway, inside the Valley Credit Union Building, took over the former Back Porch Deli location in May.

Daniel Burt, owner and head chef, has been in the food business for more than a decade and saw an opportunity to provide downtown with a gourmet twist on soups, salads and sandwiches.

“We love downtown Billings and want to give people downtown a good option for sandwiches and soups made fresh, and maybe a little different than your average sandwich shop. The daily specials have been very popular,” Burt said.

The philosophy for the menu was easy — a cleaner, more artisanal option at an affordable price.

“I like to keep things pretty rustic. Good quality, fresh ingredients, simply prepared is what I lean toward. I love using fresh herbs, local meats and produce when available, too,” Burt said.

Market Deli also offers ready-to-eat meals from a menu that changes weekly. Group orders are welcome. For $75 for five meals, customers can choose from four to five different options on Fridays and meals can be picked up or delivered the following Monday. The deli also caters to large parties.