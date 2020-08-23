New microbrewery under construction on Billings' West End

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction has started on a new restaurant and microbrewery near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 54th Street West.

The project, listed on city documents as the Big Open Beer Co., was approved by Billings' City Council in January 2019 as it required a zone change from neighborhood to neighborhood commercial.

The development will sit 25 feet from the back of the nearest neighborhood, Cottonwood Grove, and two blocks down Grand Avenue from Ben Steele Middle School.

The restaurant and microbrewery is designed to have a neighborhood feel and will be surrounded by roughly two acres of green space that the developers want to convert into patio area, walking trails and dog-friendly open space.

Michael and Tyler Schmechel, who own Montana Brewing Co. in downtown Billings, along with other restaurants in the state, are the owners of the project.

