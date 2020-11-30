New restaurant and design at The Pollard Hotel

Established in 1893 as The Spofford Hotel, the structure located at 2 Broadway Ave. N. was the first brick building in Red Lodge. In 1902, the 35-room hotel was purchased by Thomas F. Pollard. Adding 25 more rooms, a baroque entrance hall, dining area, lounge and full bar with card tables, billiards and even a bowling alley, the hotel was reestablished as The Pollard Hotel.
According to a letter written by Barbara Pollard, daughter of Thomas F. Pollard, the hotel hosted many famous outlaws including Buffalo Bill Cody, Calamity Jane and numerous others.
The rich history plays a part in the current appeal of The Pollard, as well as the luxury rooms, amenities, and ideal location in downtown Red Lodge.
The famous hotel is working on opening a new restaurant, Marli’s – and while there is not a definitive opening date, the Red Lodge community is excited for the new cuisine and the incredible design work of Chanda Wahl, owner of Designer Interiors.
Marli’s at The Pollard Hotel
Tom and Eliza Kuntz purchased The Pollard Hotel in 2018. While steeped in the food and beverage industry, the hotel business was a whole new experience. Coupled with Tom’s restaurant knowledge and Eliza’s ski-area operations experience, they knew they would provide a great dining experience in the iconic building. For Eliza, it meant returning to her roots.
“My first job in Red Lodge was working for David Knight at The Pollard Hotel. In the early 1990s, the hotel was undergoing a huge renovation, spearheaded by Knight, and was not open to the public at the time. I was fresh out of college and found myself answering phones and serving the first dinner in the dining room once the hotel reopened,” said Eliza.
Soon after, the couple opened Red Lodge Pizza Co. From there, they continued to work hard and now additionally own Carbon County Steakhouse, Bogart’s Restaurant, Natali’s Front Bar and Subway Restaurant.
Adding Marli’s to the list, the new restaurant is named after the couple’s daughters Margo and Allie – historically, The Pollard has been known for using family names.
Menu items include locally raised, dry-rubbed Saint Louis style half-rack ribs (which are fall-apart tender) served with traditional Saint Louis BBQ sauce, the giant pretzel with warm brie cheese dipping sauce, and the drunken fried chicken sandwich, pickled and buttermilk breaded, served with a side of pepper-bacon jam.
The delectable menu doesn’t end there – Marli’s will also serve delicious cocktails like the fabulous “Marlini” with botanical gin, green chartreuse, honey syrup, lime juice and orange bitters, the “Anco Mama's Old Fashioned” with Ancho Reyes, black pepper syrup and St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, and the “Dark & Bubbly” with Gosling's Black Seal Rum, lime juice, ginger syrup and dry champagne.
Like all good things, Marli’s Restaurant will be worth the wait.
Designer Interiors
As a child growing up on a farm in rural South Dakota, Chanda Wahl dreamed of becoming an interior designer. Her mother took her to the local library to study the art and understand the field. She knew, even then, this was her passion and she intended to pursue it – and that is exactly what she did.
Backstory
While Wahl was not born and raised in Red Lodge, it seems that she found a calling to be part of the mountain community not once, but twice – an almost innate sense that she belonged.
After graduating from South Dakota State University with her bachelor’s degree in interior design, Wahl participated in an internship in Billings and subsequently moved to Red Lodge.
“I worked as a designer for the original owners of the well-known design and furniture company called Kibler & Kirch in Red Lodge for 10 years. After being away for nearly 16 years, we moved our family back to Red Lodge in late December 2019, with the hopes to create a new home and relaunch Designer Interiors,” said Wahl.
Her instinct to come back to Red Lodge was right. On the first night back in town, Wahl ran into an old friend and colleague, Tom Kuntz.
“We went out for pizza and happened to run into Tom, the owner of Red Lodge Pizza Co. He was excited to see our family back and wanted to schedule a time to meet to discuss a design project he was thinking about. Tom and his wife Liza and I worked on a number of design projects over the years when we lived in Red Lodge previously, including the renovation of the special event room at Red Lodge Pizza Co., and the original Carbon County Steakhouse, as well as their home,” said Wahl.
Designing Marli’s
In January of 2020, Wahl and Kuntz began to brainstorm the vision of a new dining space at The Pollard. The concept entailed an integration of historical influence with a touch of modernity.
“It was important that we stayed true to the significant heritage and true cornerstone that The Pollard has been in the community since being built in 1893. Tom had a vision to do that through telling the story of the people of Red Lodge,” said Wahl.
Marli’s certainly reflects the history of The Pollard. The design concept transports guests back to a fresh, new 1893 restaurant – a time capsule set in 2020. The checkered black-and-white floor counterbalances the ivory multi-tray ceiling with ornate framing.
Mahogany walls and bar area lend to a comforting yet formal ambiance.
“The design and craftsmanship of the stunning mahogany bar custom built by Sallade Custom Homes is center stage for the restaurant,” said Wahl.
Décor like the vintage-inspired furniture enriches the time-warp feeling that emphasizes the overall enchanting experience. Banana-yellow vintage nail head trim chairs pop against the darker colors of the interior design along with lime-colored leather seats on white frame oval-back accent chairs seated with clawfoot iron tables.
“Chuck Sallade created custom furniture pieces and collaborated on the design concept from the beginning. Flooring and window treatments are by Covering Broadway. The stone countertops are by Magic City Granite, electrical is by Red Lodge Electric, plumbing is by Granite Peak, and metal work is by Back Alley Metal,” said Wahl.
Almost there
Like it has for countless others, COVID-19 has delayed the opening of Marli’s Restaurant. The team continues to persevere and work through the pandemic hiccups with a goal of creating an experience to match the legacy of The Pollard Hotel.
“As many have said, 2020 has been the longest year. As our family continues to transition and develop a place to call home in the community, we are thankful to be here and are excited to hope and dream about what’s in store for the future of our family and Designer Interiors in this new season,” said Wahl.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!