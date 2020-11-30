New restaurant and design at The Pollard Hotel

Like all good things, Marli’s Restaurant will be worth the wait.

Designer Interiors

As a child growing up on a farm in rural South Dakota, Chanda Wahl dreamed of becoming an interior designer. Her mother took her to the local library to study the art and understand the field. She knew, even then, this was her passion and she intended to pursue it – and that is exactly what she did.

Backstory

While Wahl was not born and raised in Red Lodge, it seems that she found a calling to be part of the mountain community not once, but twice – an almost innate sense that she belonged.

After graduating from South Dakota State University with her bachelor’s degree in interior design, Wahl participated in an internship in Billings and subsequently moved to Red Lodge.

“I worked as a designer for the original owners of the well-known design and furniture company called Kibler & Kirch in Red Lodge for 10 years. After being away for nearly 16 years, we moved our family back to Red Lodge in late December 2019, with the hopes to create a new home and relaunch Designer Interiors,” said Wahl.