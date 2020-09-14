 Skip to main content
Food Network show to film Billings restaurant
Restaurant Impossible

Restaurant Impossible is shooting at Don Luis this week. The company bus is parked at the Pub Station.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Billings restaurant Don Luis is celebrating its grand re-opening after a Food Network TV show helped renovate the space over a period of two days.

"Restaurant: Impossible" is hosted by chef Robert Irvine, whose goal is to "save America's most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days with only $10,000." Don Luis, located at 15 N. 26th St., will re-open Tuesday at 7 p.m., according to a press release from Lando Entertainment.

Don Luis is known for its authentic recipes, with meals and sauces made from scratch, according to the restaurant's website.

The community was asked to make reservations before Sept. 11 for a socially distanced dinner on Tuesday. Guests will be required to wear masks until food service starts.

