Food Network show to film Billings restaurant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings restaurant Don Luis is celebrating its grand re-opening after a Food Network TV show helped renovate the space over a period of two days.

"Restaurant: Impossible" is hosted by chef Robert Irvine, whose goal is to "save America's most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days with only $10,000." Don Luis, located at 15 N. 26th St., will re-open Tuesday at 7 p.m., according to a press release from Lando Entertainment.

Don Luis is known for its authentic recipes, with meals and sauces made from scratch, according to the restaurant's website.

The community was asked to make reservations before Sept. 11 for a socially distanced dinner on Tuesday. Guests will be required to wear masks until food service starts.

Love 7 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.