Pop-up restaurant brings a taste of Sicily to Red Lodge each summer

“It’s a family experience. You have contact directly with the server, with the kitchen. Benny also goes to tables, talks with the customers. Everyone knows Benny. Benny is the king of Red Lodge.”

Laughing, Bisacquino adds that the staff try to make people comfortable and get to know each visitor. “We like to make a relationship with the customer. It’s not like you go in the restaurant, you eat and you sit. The customers, here they come back three, four times a week.”

Such local customers have the chefs considering a full time restaurant in the area, if not at Ox Pasture, then in Billings or Bozeman. They’ve been considering their options this year and scouting locations.

“When I come here, I never imagined this restaurant would become busy,” Guardione said. “In the wintertime, I don’t see people, so I think, what do I need to do here? Then in the summer you get busy, every day you talk with someone from Red Lodge. We have fantastic clientele.”

Bisacquino is cautious about opening a year-round business. “We are very busy in New York. So we don’t want to risk moving people here and are not busy, so we prefer to close in the wintertime.”