Red Lodge’s PREROGATIvE Kitchen chefs “chuffed” to be James Beard semi-finalists

Downtown Red Lodge is dotted with bright aluminum historical plaques explaining the area’s rise as a mining town and pivot into a tourist haven. But there’s history going on inside the buildings, too.

Look no further than Broadway Avenue’s PREROGATIvE Kitchen, whose two head chefs, Chris Lockhart and Danny Mowatt, are semi-finalists for Best Chef in the Mountain Region at the James Beard Awards.

PREROGATIvE opened in 2018, co-owned by Lockhart and Mowatt, along with Lockhart’s wife, Gena Burghoff.

The James Beard award is the most prestigious prize in the food industry, and the chefs at PREROGATIvE are blown away by the recognition. “We’re pretty chuffed,” said Lockhart, using slang from his home country of England. “It’s something that we’ve always had an ambition to achieve.”

“It’s pretty awesome,” said Mowatt, who grew up in nearby Absarokee and went to culinary school at Oregon Coast Culinary Institute. “When you’ve got people like me, Chris and Gena plugging along and trying to do the best that we can, I think nice things follow through.”

Burghoff affirmed, noting that the restaurant business can be “kind of a thankless job.”

The James Beard nod makes a pretty nice thank you. “This is the first year I didn’t even think about it,” Lockhart admitted, saying he found out while in the Atlanta airport waiting to fly back to the U.K.

Lockhart and Mowatt are up against competition from Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and Montana. Other Montanans nominated are from Soybean’s Kitchen in Great Falls, The 2nd Street Bistro in Livingston and Izakaya Three Fish in Bozeman.

Most of the nominees are from big population centers like Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver. Of all the towns with nominated restaurants, tiny Red Lodge is by far the smallest, with just a hair over 2,000. It’s a long shot for PREROGATIvE to keep pace with towns well over 100 times Red Lodge’s size.

But the people at PREROGATIvE aren’t surprised. “Red Lodge has a really good food scene,” said Lockhart. “Every year it’s becoming more well-known.” The once rough coal town, whose first constable was mountain man John Jeremiah “Liver-Eating” Johnson (who was a little less handsome than Robert Redford in real life), is growing and changing, much like the rest of the state.

We’re getting a little more cosmopolitan,” said Lockhart. “We’re getting people who are visiting and a lot of people moving here from out of state who really enjoy good food, good beer and good wine.”

PREROGATIvE can provide all three of those with their spin on fast casual dining. The open concept restaurant has customers order at a counter, and then take their choice of seats from an array of tables, booths and a lounge area with plushy couches. There are no printed menus, but food and drink options written on the walls. An extensive beer and wine list is balanced with food that’s an eclectic combination of high brow and down home. It may be one of a few places you can get a lobster, a pound of mussels, smoked trout mousse, fries and a foot long hot dog.

The rotating, non-printed menu isn’t just a style choice, it’s a necessity. Lockhart explained that their adaptability helped them survive the COVID pandemic and the ongoing supply-chain problems. If there’s a problem getting something, “we’ll just change the dish,” he said.

Despite the struggles inherent to the pandemic, the chefs are feeling pretty good going into the spring and summer, when Red Lodge business turns from a trickle to a downpour. "Last summer was nuts," said Lockhart. "This summer is gonna be, I think, even busier."

If it is, PREROGATIvE will be ready. Their hours, which currently are Friday - Monday, 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., will expand during the summer. And they'll have more tables, too. The restaurant is in the midst of expanding dining space into their back room. Burghoff estimates the new space will be open by the first week of April.

On Wednesday, March 16, five regional finalists will be chosen from the 30 semi-finalists. The PREROGATIvE chefs haven’t put a lot of thought into their chances to move forward. Lockhart acknowledges that it’s a big deal “just to get to the semi-finals.” “If we can get one restaurant from Montana to the finals,” he added, “I think it’d be cool.”

“I mean, just being nominated is a great honor,” said Mowatt, but added that if PREROGATIvE moved on, “it would be pretty bada--.”

One of the most striking things about PREROGATIvE is their logo, an image of a lamb in a blue suit with a yellow flower in his collar, holding a plucked chicken by its leg. The work was done by Billings artist Louis Habeck, but its inspirations are all PREROGATIvE. One night, Burghoff dreamt about a lamb in a tuxedo holding a rotisserie chicken. Thankfully for PREROGATIvE Kitchen, that’s not their only dream come true.

