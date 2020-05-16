The Sourdough Bagel goes from bicycle delivery to downtown Billings storefront

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

By the time Garrett and Katie Sims walked into The Sourdough Bagel at 10 a.m. on Friday, there were just three jalapeño cheddar bagels remaining.

“I’ll take them all,” Garrett said.

Bonny Perkins, purveyor of the wildly popular bread product, had prepped 300 bagels for a soft opening that began at 7:30 a.m. at 219 N. 29th St. The bagels take two days to make, due to the fermentation process, then are kettle boiled in a process that creates a flaky crusted, yet soft bagel.

When Perkins started the business two years ago, she wasn’t planning on having a storefront. She took orders in advance from customers and would deliver bagels anywhere in Yellowstone County. As well, she operated a cart and bicycle that could be found at farmers’ markets and pop-up events.

“We really couldn’t keep up with our orders,” Perkins said, who would routinely sell out of 250 to 300 bagels at special events within a few hours. “It was time to have a place where people can come.”

In less than three hours, the bagels were gone. The Simses, however, were not the last to get a bagel that day. The couple gave their third bagel to a couple who came in behind them.