'The vision has changed': Billings restaurateurs get creative during pandemic

“There are a lot of challenges opening a business in this time in another state,” Fillinger said, indicating the licensing was the biggest hurtle based on delays with the health department being so backed up from the pandemic. “Things got pushed up, but at the end of the day we opened and it was a success, but was a bit stressful leading up to it.”

Rocky road

It’s a dire time for independent restaurants, where revenue dropped by more than 70% in March as on-premise dining became nonexistent, according to a survey by the Independent Restaurant Coalition. Revenues continue to be as much as 60% below last year’s levels, even after businesses were allowed to reopen.

Current restrictions on restaurants and bars in Montana limit seating capacity to 75% and also require six feet between tables. However, many smaller businesses don’t have physical space to increase seating and remain below the three-quarters mark.

For Chef Jason Corbridge, whose newest creation Parasol opened in Billings in October, it’s been rocky. Parasol is currently operating at a loss, Corbridge said, but he and his partners decided to give it until the end of the year and see how business progresses.