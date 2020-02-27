Walkers chef named James Beard Award semi-finalist

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Steen was born and raised in Billings and has been executive chef at Walkers for three years. He has a culinary background in Montana food going back to the Yellowstone Club and Lone Mountain Guest Ranch in Big Sky, though he’s never attended culinary school.

Steen returned to Billings in 2016 to take on the role of executive chef for the Northern Hotel following its multi-million-dollar renovation.

With a focus on locally-sourced food and Montana beef, Steen describes his food at Walkers as “Montana modern,” aka comfort food with a twist. He’s quick to credit Walkers staff with the success of the restaurant.

“I’m not even the best cook in my kitchen some days,” said Steen. He described his culinary training as the “school of hard-knocks,” including studying with Chuck Schommer in Big Sky, who was the first chef from Montana to be invited to present a dinner at the James Beard Foundation.

With the support of Bill Honaker, owner of Walkers, Steen has surrounded himself with a plethora of talented staff. “No chef does it alone. It take the entire restaurant. For me, this is a recognition of Walkers as a whole.”