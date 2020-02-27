Walkers chef named James Beard Award semi-finalist

The Billings food scene received a serious nod on Wednesday with Walkers’ chef Nick Steen being named a semi-finalist for the James Beard Foundation Awards, considered the Grammy’s for culinary professionals.
“I still don’t think it’s real,” said Steen. “When you’re a young cook, you dream about this someday.”
Each year, the James Beard Foundation awards the top of the culinary scene in categories from chef to restaurant. Steen, 35, is one of 20 chefs from Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming nominated in a regional category. Chef Dave Wells, executive chef at The Dining Room at Chico Hot Springs in Pray, was also nominated for a second year in a row for the prestigious award.
Pekin Noodle Parlor in Butte is the only other Montana nominee in category for outstanding hospitality. This is the 30th anniversary of the awards, and finalists will be announced March 25.
Steen is the third chef in Billings to receive the nomination in recent years. Jeremy Engebretson, owner of Lilac, was named a semi-finalist in the 2018, and James Honaker of Bistro Enzo was nominated in 2014.
“This is an amazing compliment for our entire community,” said Steen. “We are putting ourselves on the map as a real culinary community.”
Steen was born and raised in Billings and has been executive chef at Walkers for three years. He has a culinary background in Montana food going back to the Yellowstone Club and Lone Mountain Guest Ranch in Big Sky, though he’s never attended culinary school.
Steen returned to Billings in 2016 to take on the role of executive chef for the Northern Hotel following its multi-million-dollar renovation.
With a focus on locally-sourced food and Montana beef, Steen describes his food at Walkers as “Montana modern,” aka comfort food with a twist. He’s quick to credit Walkers staff with the success of the restaurant.
“I’m not even the best cook in my kitchen some days,” said Steen. He described his culinary training as the “school of hard-knocks,” including studying with Chuck Schommer in Big Sky, who was the first chef from Montana to be invited to present a dinner at the James Beard Foundation.
With the support of Bill Honaker, owner of Walkers, Steen has surrounded himself with a plethora of talented staff. “No chef does it alone. It take the entire restaurant. For me, this is a recognition of Walkers as a whole.”