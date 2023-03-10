I don't know if you guys saw this — it went under-reported — but it turns out somebody got slapped at the Oscars last year?

That indelible Chris Rock/Will Smith debacle really captured the essence of the Oscars. It was absurd spectacle — two incredibly rich men going at it over perceived slights so minimal you need to know decades worth of background to even understand them.

And then it was treated so darn seriously! Other Hollywood types earnestly suggested that Rock could have been killed, and the Academy recently announced that they're instituting a "crisis team" at this year's awards (which is something they should have had when "The King's Speech" somehow beat "The Social Network"). It's the perfect microcosm of this event, absolute lunacy couched with such weight and solemnness that it felt like nobody was allowed to just laugh at how dumb it all was.

And maybe it was exactly what they needed? Ratings spiked after the slap, and this year's crop of nominees is the best they've had in years. Not only because it was a good year for cinema, but because the Oscars finally did what everyone wants and nominated some movies that people actually saw.

You needed AppleTV+ (whatever that is) to see last year's Best Picture winner "CODA," but this year's slate includes the two highest grossing movies of the year in "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water." Heck, "Way of Water" is already the third highest grossing movie ever, and it's still in theaters. After years of downturn, things actually look really good for the future of movies, both in terms of money and creativity.

Will people tune in? Probably not, unless the Academy can somehow guarantee that Tom Cruise will try to strangle Pete Davidson or something like that. Will everyone take themselves very seriously and will the telecast take almost four hours? Almost certainly.

The Oscars are haughty and stupid and almost never given to the actual best movies, but you know what? I love them anyway. Here's my picks for what should and what will win on Tinseltown's biggest night.

Best Picture

Nominees:

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Women Talking"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Fabelmans"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Elvis"

"Tár"

Who should win: There were stretches in 2022, most of them around the release of "Black Adam," where things felt bleak at the multiplex. But looking at the list all laid out, what a year for movies! We've got what might be Steven Spielberg's best of the century; Todd Field's scabrous quasi-horror quasi-comedy about the underbelly of classical music conducting; Martin McDonagh's Hibernian portrait of frenemies; a Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic that's nearly as hedonistic as the King himself; and, of course, the long awaited "Avatar" sequel, which is both a final reminder to never bet against James Cameron, and the only movie to truly understand how good it would feel if a whale held your hand.

They all pale in comparison to "Top Gun: Maverick." The long-gestating sequel to the pretty hokey but very iconic 1986 movie that launched Tom Cruise to mega-stardom isn't just better than its predecessor, it's got a decent case for best blockbuster of this century so far. "Maverick" is as high-octane and thrilling as an actual F-14 Tomcat, but it's the fact that this film has a real, emotional beating heart that sets it apart from most others of its ilk. It's the movie we'll associate with 2022 for a long time. And, not for nothing, it's just another reminder of the importance of movie theaters. You can watch "Maverick" at home, but to really feel like you're in that cockpit getting your body flattened by gravity, you gotta be in the theater. Movies like "Maverick" are the reason we make movies in the first place.

Who will win: Might as well get the elephant out of the way now. I didn't care for "Everything Everywhere All at Once." It's not just that it felt like an adaption of a reddit thread, with all the random epic bacon style humor, baseline philosophy and saccharine sweetness included. But it's emblematic of the superhero movie-fication of all pop culture. Everything has to look like a Marvel movie now. Everything has to have the same jokes as "Deadpool." Every line and reference has to be hammered, every joke told four different times, like the characters are elbowing you to make sure you get it. Subtly is dead.

Now, is all of this a far too dour reading of a movie that most people just had a nice time watching? Of course. And also I'm nearly alone in this, because "Everything" is on course to win, well, everything. It's swept the major guild awards, and seems poised to add a Best Picture crown. My quibbles aside, "Everything" is a fascinating Best Picture winner. It's a sci-fi epic about hopping through universes until you find one where your mom loves you. And it's also a genuine viral success, driven by word of mouth and positive energy. Plus, it's still rare to see a movie starring and focused on Asian Americans, particularly first and second generation immigrants, even get made, much less win awards. The Academy is constantly tripping over itself to try to appear less stodgy, younger and hipper. But rewarding bold movies that dare to take a big swing (even if some of us thought it was a miss) does more to help the awards' image than any celebrity endorsement ever could.

But here's my pitch for an upset. At the Oscar nominee luncheon in February, Steven Spielberg was caught on video praising "Maverick," telling Cruise that "you saved Hollywood's ass and you might have saved theatrical distribution." Wise money is still on "Everything," but big words coming from such an influential figure might suggest that something is brewing.

Best Director

Nominees:

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Who should win: Listen, this is a rote answer, and it's the same one I gave last year in this category. But c'mon, it's Steven Spielberg. The guy who directed "Jaws" and "Close Encounters" and "Jurassic Park" and a half dozen other perfect films has now been doing this for 50 years. And I contend, with his preternatural abilities honed by a half century of practice, right now Spielberg is the greatest technical director in cinema history. That might be outlandish, but hey, so was inventing the blockbuster. At this point, on a daily basis he forgets more about directing movies than anyone else alive even knows.

And "The Fabelmans" is the best thing he's done in years. Mis-marketed as another love letter to the movies, the semi-autobiographical film about Spielberg's parents' divorce is actually a strange, brooding story about oedipal confusion and the torment of being an artist who merely observes and is never allowed to feel.

Who will win: Kwan and Scheinert, who direct under the mononym the Daniels, are favorites here. But I still just cannot see the Best Director Oscar going to two 35-year-old guys whose last movie was about a farting corpse. I can't shake the thought that this is Spielberg's Oscar.

Best Actor

Nominees:

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Who should win: You know who's great? Elvis. You know who's almost as great as Elvis? Austin Butler playing Elvis. Which was surprising, since the actor was previously best known for playing love interests in "Hannah Montana" and "iCarly" and for playing the version of Manson Family member Tex Watson who gets eaten by a dog at the end of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." And Elvis Presley might be the trickiest role in the music biopic business. He's one of the most well documented people in human history (Peter Guralnick and Ernst Jorgensen wrote a book that literally goes through Presley's life day by day), but he might be the most unknowable American superstar. He wrote no songs, never kept a journal, rarely granted interviews. Elvis is everywhere and nowhere.

Somehow, Butler found him. The voice is a dead-ringer, of course, and the hair is perfect. But Butler captures something real, so electric he almost glows on screen. It is a physical performance capturing a physical being. Elvis was about movement and noise and style. So is Butler. He could become the first actor from a "High School Musical" movie to win an Oscar.

Who will win: I think this is Butler's, if only to give him a reason to give an acceptance speech in the Elvis voice. Standing in his way is Brendan Fraser. Fraser is quite good in a very weird movie — "The Whale" alternates between gloppy tearjerker and exploitation. But his performance has a couple classic Oscar hallmarks. First, he's covered in make-up and prosthetics. But second, and more importantly, this would cap one of the ultimate comeback stories in modern movie history. Fraser,, blessed with perfect comedic timing, an Adonis-like physique and a face that makes him always look slightly surprised, was one of the great movie stars of the '90s, before disappearing for a couple decades. A couple excellent profiles in GQ outlined his reasons for this, and the time he needed to heal, both physically from the heavy stunt-work he did early on in his career, and mentally from an alleged sexual assault at the hands of a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Oscar voters may well want to reward one of the industry's most beloved figures, and fully welcome him back to movie stardom.

Best Actress

Nominees:

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Who should win: Another easy pick, but the performance that sticks with me the most from last year was Cate Blanchett's portrait of Lydia Tár, the conductor who is either a genius or a fraud. Blanchett has really stepped up to seize the title of "greatest working actor" that Daniel Day Lewis left behind. But she's already got two Oscars, and there's only so many mantelpieces you can put one of these on. So I'm going against my prior "Everything Everywhere All at Once" slander and say that Michelle Yeoh deserves this one. Yeoh is already one of the greatest stunt performers of all time, but in "Everything" she goes to emotional depths she's never shown before. And the movie is at its best when it focuses on her as a character, and not on how funny it would be if people had hot dogs for hands.

Who will win: Winds seem to be shifting firmly in Yeoh's direction. She's only the second Asian woman ever nominated for Best Actress. And the first, Merle Oberon, who was nominated in 1935, hid her mixed race background for years, to avoid losing out on roles. Yeoh's win would be a small step towards righting a historical wrong.

Best Supporting Actor

Nominees:

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Who should win: The actual best supporting performance from last year was "Danger" Ehren McGhehey doing unspeakable things to his body in "Jackass Forever." But due to the Academy's bias against good movies, he wasn't even nominated.

Of the eligible, I was particularly taken with both Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan. Martin McDonaugh's characters can be a little broad, and it takes a deft actor to reign them in. Both do that exceedingly well. I'd love to see this go to Keoghan, who starts as comedic relief and turns into a twitchy, heartbreaking portrait of loneliness. Plus, he gave us the finest, most agonizing line reading of last year with "There goes that dream." He's unforgettable, no matter how hard you try.

Who will win: Here's the easiest prediction of the night: Ke Huy Quan should win, handily. Quan was once the biggest child star in the world after he stole scenes as Short-Round in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and Data in "The Goonies." But he was unable to find work as an adult, struggling against a Hollywood system that doesn't reward or recognize Asian actors. Quan transitioned to working behind the camera, before finally making an excellent comeback as "Everything's" energetic heart. An Oscar is the logical endgame for Quan, who in every laborious press junket and interview still seems elated to be there.

Best Supporting Actress

Nominees:

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Who should win: Hong Chau has become one of the most dependable performers in Hollywood, and one you'll be seeing a lot more of (she's in upcoming films from Kelly Reichardt and Wes Anderson). But the person in this category who most blew me away was Kerry Condon, who brings a bruised humanity to some of the more outlandish elements in "Banshees."

Who Will Win: This is a battle between "It's Time" Oscars, which is a classic Academy move where they award someone for a good performance because they've overlooked many great performances. Classic examples are Martin Scorsese finally winning for "The Departed" or Spike Lee being awarded for "BlacKkKlansman." This year it's between Jamie Lee Curtis and Angela Bassett, two industry veterans who have been much better in other movies. Curtis should have won for Halloween (either the 1977 or 2018 versions), and Bassett has a good case for "What's Love Got to Do With It," "Malcolm X" or even the first "Black Panther." She's got a slight edge on Curtis, but it's still a toss-up.

Everything else

The great Sarah Polley should get an overdue first Oscar for the Adapted Screenplay of "Women Talking." "Everything Everywhere" and "Banshees" will have to tussle for Best Original Screenplay, even though there are two Daniels, I'm still leaning McDonagh, because he's Irish.

"RRR," which should have been nominated for a lot more, should at least get Best Original Song Oscar for the electric "Naatu Naatu." Similarly, "Babylon" should be awarded for its score, which is so good I overlooked some of the issues I had with the movie just to hear those horns though big movie theater speakers.

Expect "Maverick" to score a couple technical categories. And "Avatar: The Way of Water" should easily pick up Visual Effects for creating a world that looks more real than earth usually does.

And here's my most confident prediction of the whole night: Will Smith will not be there.