‘Drowned man, fool and madman:’ Backyard Theatre kick off 2023 season with ‘Drunken Shakespeare’

Booze ran in William Shakespeare’s family tree. In 1556, when the Bard was still a two-year-old toddler, his father John Shakespeare was elected ale taster for the bureau of Stratford.

You can imagine then that the old poet might be in favor of something like “Drunken Shakespeare.” The show, which Backyard Theatre Company is putting on at the Thirsty Street Garage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, has a pretty simple premise. It’s “Hamlet,” but drunk.

The actors will be performing all five acts of Shakespeare’s dramatic masterpiece, which follows the titular Danish prince in his attempt to avenge the death of his father. It’s one of the Bard’s most famous and well-studied tragedies, a slick and thorny tome about revenge, patriarchal society and oedipal rage. “Hamlet” is the perfect thing to crack open a beer and watch.

Backyard Theatre’s actors are taking it a step further than that. At the start of each act, they take a shot. Backstage, they’ll be drinking. And they're playing a “Hamlet” themed drinking game that mandates both the audience and the actors imbibe together. One prompt is to drink every time a character dies. Fair warning: “Hamlet” is Shakespeare’s third deadliest play.

“It’s going to turn into a big mess,” laughed Alexis Cooper, one of the co-directors of Backyard Theatre. She’s producing “Drunken Shakespeare,” along with Travis Kuehn, who is the other co-director of the company.

For centuries, one of the most surefire ways to prove you’re a hotshot actor is to star in “Hamlet.” Christopher Walken did it. So did Richard Burton, Daniel Day-Lewis, Laurence Olivier, John Barrymore and untold others. Edwin Booth was so good at portraying Prince Hamlet they let him keep doing it after his brother John Wilkes shot the president.

Backyard Theatre’s troupe is comprised of Colin McRae, Macy Doucette, Bryan Lavoie, Samantha Pfeifer, CJ Jennings, Thomas Popiel and Matthew Melia. Kuehn is rounding out the ensemble, and Cooper is directing.

This is a tall task for the performers. It’s hard enough to get your mouth around Shakespeare’s mealy 16th century prose when you’re sober.

“The actors will probably end up just doing regular English at some point during the show,” Cooper acknowledged.

Still, they had no problem getting folks who were willing and excited to get drunk while performing.

“We have a group of people who are pretty local to the things we want to do. People in the community notice,” said Cooper. “And they also think it would be fun to drink and perform.”

The show is a big fundraiser for Backyard Theatre, which is why they're charging for this performance, a rarity for them. It's $10, but if anyone can't afford it, Cooper encouraged them to reach out so they can be put on a comps list. After all, it's not community theater without community.

"Drunken Shakespeare" is also the kickoff to Backyard Theatre's 2023 season. They’re unveiling their upcoming schedule during the show.

“It’s a lot of exciting things,” Cooper said, “new things that Travis and I haven’t done yet. We’re super excited.”

One show we know will be on the docket is “Hamlet.” They’ll do the full play in October, sans alcohol. Auditions for that will be in May.

2023 should be a good year for Backyard Theatre. They’re looking forward to one, because, as Kuehn acknowledged, “last year was rough for both of us.”

Backyard Theatre was founded in 2013 by Amanda Megyesi-McCave, with the goal of bringing plays to Billings homes and lawns. Their mission is to do theater for anyone, anywhere, at any time.

But in 2020, Megyesi-McCave moved away. She bequeathed the operation to Kuehn, a Glendive native who has been doing theater in the Billings area for over 20 years, and Mia Anderson, another thespian who had been involved in the company since its beginnings.

That was in May 2020. That November, Anderson died. She was 23-years-old.

Cooper, another theater veteran who had recently returned to her hometown of Billings after playing lacrosse at college in Colorado, became the new co-director. On Facebook, they dedicated the 2021-22 season to Anderson’s “fiery spirit.”

“’Drunken Shakespeare’ was one of the shows she was most looking forward to,” Cooper said. “We’ve been wanting to get it done for two years now.”

They were also inspired by “Drunk Shakespeare,” an off-Broadway play that started in 2014. But Backyard Theatre wanted to put their own spin on it. In New York, one actor gets drunk, and everyone has to play along. The version at Thirsty Street on Friday ups the ante, having all the actors partake. It takes the off-Broadway production’s controlled chaos and removes all control.

But more than anything, Kuehn and Cooper wanted to do something that could make Shakespeare more accessible, and feel less weighty and grandiose.

“A lot of people have a reticence to do Shakespeare, or even to come and see it,” Kuehn admitted. “But Shakespeare doesn’t need to be this high art sort of thing. It’s truly just hours of dick jokes and increasingly homosexual characters.”

When Shakespeare wrote these plays, they weren’t exclusively geared towards the aristocracy. He famously won the favor of the English royals, but he was writing for the common folks just as much, if not more so. In fact, the deeper you get on Shakespeare, and the more you read and uncover his bawdy jokes, idiosyncrasies and biting social critiques, it feels like “Drunken Shakespeare” might be something he’d be really into. This guy lived for art in any and all ways, just like Backyard Theatre Company does.

He’d at least be prepared for this show. In Shakespeare’s day, the average Briton drank around 17 pints of ale per week. In Tudor England, beer was healthier than water. Their alcohol would have been brewed without hops, and was lower in alcohol, not much like the White Claws Cooper said she’ll be drinking during “Drunken Shakespeare.”

But the effect all that intoxication had on people was much the same. In Act I of Shakespeare’s comedy “Twelfth Night,” Olivia, one of the play’s protagonists, asks her court jester, “What’s a drunken man like?”

“Like a drowned man, a fool and a madman,” the clown replies. “One draught above heat makes him a fool, the second mads him, and a third drowns him.”