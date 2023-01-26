 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eight Montana restaurants named James Beard Awards semifinalists
BBQ -52

From The Backporch, a rack of seasoned, smoked, and sauced ribs inspired by Morgan Belveal’s father’s recipe.

 The Backporch
The Last Best Plates -- Veronika's Bakery, Billings

Pastry shop owner Veronika Baukema holds a tray full of warm goat cheese pear tarts in 2018. Baukema immigrated to the U.S. from Uzbekistan in 1999. She arrived in Billings speaking only a few years of English and worked as a clerk at Walmart and as front desk help at the Ponderosa Inn before opening her bakery Labor Day weekend of 2017.

On Wednesday, the James Beard Awards announced their 2023 semifinalists, and eight eateries across Montana are on the list.

The James Beard Awards, name after the titular chef and TV host, are basically the Oscars of the food world. Every year, they’re awarded to outstanding chefs, bakers, restaurateurs and more. 

Albert McDonald, who owns Pizza Campania and Backcountry Burger Bar in Bozeman and the Mint Café and Bar in Belgrade, is a semi-finalist for the top prize of Outstanding Restaurateur.

In Roundup, BBQ restaurant The Backporch only opened in July. But it’s already being noticed and is one of the 30 semifinalists for Best New Restaurant. They said on Facebook that the selection is one of the “moments we dream of.”

Veronika Baukema, of Veronika’s Pastry Shop in downtown Billings, is up for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker. And Grist Milling and Bakery in Missoula is an Outstanding Bakery semifinalist.

PREROGATIvE Kitchen

PREROGATIvE Kitchen's chefs Danny Mowatt and Chirs Lockhart are semi-finalists for Best Chef in the region at the James Beard Awards. 

A quintet of Montana chefs are semifinalists for Best Chef in the mountain region, which includes Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and Montana. They are Andy Blanton of Café Kandahar in Whitefish, Chris Lockhart and Danny Mowatt at Red Lodge’s PREROGATIvE Kitchen, Bigfork’s Earl James Reynolds, of the Stone Hill Kitchen + Bar and Paul Naugle of Izakaya Three Fish in Bozeman.

Lockhart and Mowett were semifinalists last year, as was Naugle. The latter also recently got a shout-out on food superstar J. Kenji López-Alt’s Instagram.

On March 29, the semifinalists will be winnowed down to a set of nominees, and winners are awarded at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5. 

'The New York Times' compiled a list of its writers' and editors' favorite dishes across the country. Here are some of the highlights...
