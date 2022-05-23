Eighth concert added to Alive After 5 lineup

Not content with a mere seven concerts in Downtown Billings this summer, Alive After 5 has announced that one final show has been added for their 2022 season.

The added date brings Alive After 5 to eight concerts for the first time since 2019, and brings a show to McCormick Café, which has been a venue for all 19 years Alive After 5 has existed.

Admission is free to the public. Anyone 21 and older who wants to consume alcohol will need to purchase a wristband for $2. Each concert will have a special shaded V.I.P. area with seating, tables, free water, and easy access to one of the event bar locations. Each week a limited number of $10 V.I.P wristbands can be purchased at the Downtown Billings Alliance office at 116 N. 29th St., or by calling the DBA office at (406) 294-5060. Any remaining V.I.P. wristbands will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis each week on site at the concert.