Entertainment Guide

MSUB holding juried student exhibition
The MSU Billings Art Department is now accepting submissions for their annual Juried Student Exhibition. This event highlights the artistic talents of MSU Billings students in a juried exhibition at the Northcutt Steele Gallery. Cash awards will be given for artworks selected by the juror, Billings artist and gallery owner, Shane DeLeon. All current MSU Billings students, including those enrolled at City College, are eligible to submit artwork. The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 12. This exhibition will run April 8 until May 6.
For full instructions and online submission form please visit:
The Northcutt Steele Gallery is currently open M-F, 8am-4pm, and by appointment. They are closed on university holidays. The gallery is located on the first floor of the Liberal Arts building on the Montana State University Billings campus.
For updates and more information visit www.msubillings.edu/gallery or www.facebook.com/northcuttsteelegallery.
Billings Symphony featuring international artists
The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale is proud to continue the Sukin Series on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. with "Trip Around the World of Music" featuring international guitarists Mircea Gogoncea and Arturo Castro Nogueras at the Billings Depot. This will be an in-person performance. Seating is limited to maintain proper social distance measures. Masks must be always worn while in the venue. For those who wish to attend but are uncomfortable attending in-person, this performance will also be available via live-stream at 7 p.m. and available on-demand for 72 hours after the live performance. The live-stream and on-demand options are $10, in-person tickets are $20 and are available to purchase at billingssymphony.org.
Konnor Stiles to perform senior recital at MSUB
Konnor Stiles, saxophone performance major, will perform his senior recital on March 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Cisel Recital Hall at Montana State University Billings. The recital will include classical works by Paul Bonneau and Debussy, as well as jazz standards composed by Keith Jarrett, Sonny Rollins, and more. Stiles will be accompanied by Tim Schoessler, adjunct faculty member, on piano and joined by fellow music students Alexander Bush, Jacob Decker, and Sam Woodis. Stiles has been active in the music scene, both on campus and around the state of Montana. He is a current student of Scott Jeppesen. During his tenure at MSU Billings, Stiles has been an active member of the Yellowjacket Jazz Club, the MSUB Honors Jazz Combo, MSUB Jazz Ensemble, and Symphonic Band. Professionally, Stiles plays for the local band, Arterial Drive, as well as the Magic City Big Band and various small ensembles in the community. In order to adhere to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, the event will have a closed in-person audience. A livestream will be available on the MSUB Musicians Facebook page for the public to view Stile’s recital.
Babcock and Art House plan new screenings
The Babcock Theatre and Art House Cinema & Pub are featuring two new screenings, with six showings of each film through Aug. 13. As its black-and-white throwback, The Babcock Theatre will feature “Casablanca,” the classic romance set in and filmed during World War II starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Seating at the Babcock is currently limited to 200 people per screening. The Art House Cinema & Pub will feature the 2019 film “The Burnt Orange Heresy.” Seating at the Art House is currently limited to 20. For tickets and show times at both venues, go to arthousebillings.com or call 601-1241.