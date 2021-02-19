Entertainment Guide

Konnor Stiles to perform senior recital at MSUB

Konnor Stiles, saxophone performance major, will perform his senior recital on March 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Cisel Recital Hall at Montana State University Billings. The recital will include classical works by Paul Bonneau and Debussy, as well as jazz standards composed by Keith Jarrett, Sonny Rollins, and more. Stiles will be accompanied by Tim Schoessler, adjunct faculty member, on piano and joined by fellow music students Alexander Bush, Jacob Decker, and Sam Woodis. Stiles has been active in the music scene, both on campus and around the state of Montana. He is a current student of Scott Jeppesen. During his tenure at MSU Billings, Stiles has been an active member of the Yellowjacket Jazz Club, the MSUB Honors Jazz Combo, MSUB Jazz Ensemble, and Symphonic Band. Professionally, Stiles plays for the local band, Arterial Drive, as well as the Magic City Big Band and various small ensembles in the community. In order to adhere to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, the event will have a closed in-person audience. A livestream will be available on the MSUB Musicians Facebook page for the public to view Stile’s recital.