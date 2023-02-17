I think Brian Regan might be the funniest man alive.

You could argue that some stand-up comedians have maybe gotten bigger, but nobody has ever been good at the meat and potatoes of stand-up comedy — the actual joke telling — than Regan.

He's the type of guy who might get called a "comedian's comedian." But that's not quite fair. The type of comedy Regan does — lightning quick, razor sharp, eminently relatable and breathlessly funny — is for everyone.

To illustrate, I'll tell a story. When I was in high school, my parents pulled my siblings and I out of school and took us on a three-month trip in our camper, traveling all across America and down the Eastern Seaboard (for more on that trip, check out the Dec. 25, 2009 edition of the Gazette).

We spent nearly 100 nights on that trip. There were technicolor evenings in New York City, baseball games in Minneapolis, Halloween in Gettysburg. But the one that sticks with me the most was in October. We were on a campground on Fire Island, a little spit of land on the southern end of Long Island.

While on the coast, a storm hit that was bad enough to be termed a "nor'easter," a type of regional Atlantic coast storm that comes with high winds and heavy rain. It's inhospitable travel weather.

So we hunkered down in that campground, and put on "Brian Regan Live," the comic's 1997 debut record. Winds whipped outside, the camper felt like it might blow away. And it might have been the hardest I've laughed in my entire life.

"Brian Regan Live," like the comic himself, isn't very pretentious. The cover is simple, a photo of Regan in front of one of those fake looking brick walls they build in comedy clubs. But "Brian Regan Live" has one thing: jokes. The man wields sarcasm like a scalpel. You can hear a Brian Regan bit and you'll swear the same thing happened to you. It's like he's in your brain.

Regan is in his mid-60s now, but he hasn't lost a step. His most recent special, 2021's "On the Rocks," features him doing stand-up at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. It's a huge, wide open venue, with no roof to catch and hold laughs. It's stand-up comedy anathema, as far from a dark, intimate club as you can get.

And you know what? He crushed.

If you want to see for yourself, Regan is at the Alberta Bair Theater at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Tickets are sparse but some are still available at albertabairtheater.org/shows/brian-regan. He's in Kalispell the night after on Sunday, Feb. 26.

In anticipation of that, I got to sit down with Regan and ask him about clean comedy, Johnny Carson and the origins of his iconic "You too" bit.

(Answers have been lightly edited for brevity and clarity, and also because Regan asked me to "delete all the stupid things [he] said and replace them with something smart").

How long have you been doing stand-up now?

Boy, decades. I started when I was just out of college in 1981. So, you know, I'm not good at math, but I would say that is about 100 years.

That sounds about right. I'm a journalist so I can't do math, either. How many weeks a year are you out on the road?

Well my general rule of thumb over the years is to do half the weekends of the year. But a weekend to me is Thursday to Sunday, so out of 52 weeks, I worked like half of that. So 26 weekends a year. That ends up being about 100 shows.

After all these years, do you ever get sick of the road?

Traveling can be trying sometimes. But I also have to realize I'm very fortunate to be able to do what I do for a living, and I know there are people out there who have true challenges in life. So whenever I get down on myself, I usually try to kick myself and go "Listen, I tell jokes for a living. Stop complaining."

Do you mostly play theaters now?

Yeah I started doing theaters maybe 15 years ago now.

Do you prefer theaters to clubs?

Well, I have fond feelings about comedy clubs, because I did them for many, many years. But there's a difference between a comedy club and a theater. I just went out and hung out in a comedy club last weekend. And it's a different vibe. You have servers walking around, you can hear blenders in the background. Sometimes people are there because it's Joe's birthday, and not necessary because they're interested in the comedian on stage. You tend to get more focus when you're performing in a theater. That's a luxury.

You're in Idaho Falls the night before you're in Billings, and you're in Kalispell the night afterwards. What's your touring vehicle like now?

I have a fleet of jets, and a fleet of yachts and fleet of tour busses. Actually I just wanted to be able to use the word "fleet." It sounds cool to say fleet. I have a tour bus that gets me from night to night. And it's pretty cool.

When you're out on the road in all these different places, do you try to explore the cities at all? Or are you just there for work?

I wish I got out more than I do. I'm an old man now, and I need my rest. And a lot of the cities I've been to, including Billings, I've been to a handful of times already in the past. So I've already done some exploring, so now I tend to kind of lay low until showtime. That's a boring answer. I should have made up a better answer.

At this point in your career, are there any places you haven't been yet that you want to go to?

Sure. I love playing in the United States. I've played in Canada quite a bit. But I haven't done a lot of international stuff. I played London five years ago, and I'd love to try Australia and New Zealand. I'd love to do more international shows just to see what it would be like out there.

Why did you make the decision to become a quote — unquote "clean comedian?"

Truth is, I don't know any dirty words. If you were to fax me some dirty words, then I would make sure to get them into my show.

No, even when I started, I was mostly clean. I wasn't 100% clean. I had a couple of four letter words here and there. When you first start, you're playing bars. You'll be performing on ten cent tequila and comedy night. And so I had some rougher material, if you will, to try to get the audience's attention. But it never felt natural to me. I just tend to think about things that don't go in that direction. There are plenty of comedians out there who work blue, and it's natural to them. I have no issue with that but it doesn't feel right coming out of my mouth.

I've always been so curious about your writing style. Your work is so observational. Like with the 'You too' bit, is that something you just thought of? Did you say that and then start writing? How does that work?

Well, the "You too" thing is something that just happened to me, and it happens to a lot of people. I was getting out of a cab, and the guy said "Have a nice flight," I said "You too." And the guy just kind of gave me this look.

So I laughed to myself, and then I thought, all right, this is probably a common experience with people. Let me try it on stage and see what happens next. So sometimes it's actual things that happen. But there are other bits that are more conceptual. You might think of an interesting way of looking at things and you make an analogy out of something goofy, give it a shot on stage and see what happens.

In your material, you are almost always the butt of your own jokes. Does it get hard to be self-deprecating all the time?

Well lately I try to have it go in both directions. I still include some self-depreciation, but I also like to look at the world, including other people's behaviors. I try not have it be a sort of sad-sack type of act, where it's just me that's the buffoon. I think other people can be the buffoon. I try to come off as an average person who sometimes makes his own mistakes, but who sometimes sees mistakes in others.

You've branched out into acting a little lately, in 'Loudermilk' and 'Top Five.' Is that something you want to continue doing?

I would love to do more acting. I was thrilled to be in "Loudermilk." Peter Farrelly had seen me do stand-up, and was kind enough to put me in the show. I didn't even know if I knew how to act, when he asked me to be in it. I was honest with him. I said, "Listen, I appreciate the invitation, but I don't know how to act." And he goes "I know you know how to act. I just saw you do stand-up. Half the things you're doing are little vignettes, little acting pieces, You're acting in all of them. You just need a director who can make sure you're doing it in the right circumstances with the camera in front of you."

He knew better than I did. So I had a lot of fun doing that. And if more opportunities come my way on the acting side of the tracks, I'd love it.

What's next for you?

I don't know. I'm still doing stand-up out on the road. But I have other creative ideas that I'd like to pursue. As I get on my career I have ideas for animation shows, and game shows, and movies and things like that. I've been talking with my manager about trying to see if we can begin pursuing things other than stand-up, even though I still love doing it.

Have you ever thought about writing a book?

Well it's very nice of you to think I might be able to write a book. I can do comedy, because a comedy bit is like a minute long. And then I string all these little things together and make them a comedy act. When I read someone's book, I'm amazed at the amount of effort that had to go into it. Maybe one day in my life, I might be able to pull it off, but right now that might be a little bit too challenging.

Are you much of a reader? What are you reading right now?

I'm reading a book about Johnny Carson. I'm in the middle of that, and it's very interesting because at one time, he was basically the main gatekeeper for stand-up comedians. When he was at his most powerful, doing his show was like being knighted. Now there are lot of different ways for comedians to be seen. But at the time, everyone wanted to do "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson.

Did you do 'The Tonight Show' while he was hosting it?

I did. I was very lucky, but I like to think I earned it as well. But I'm lucky in that I got on before he retired. I was on about a year before he retired. And at that time, I didn't know if I'd be fortunate enough to be on there. Because I'd been doing comedy for a while. I had audiences several times for the show, and didn't get it. But then finally I did an audition and they pulled the trigger on me. Career wise, it was probably one of the most thrilling experiences of my life.

That's about it for my questions. Anything else you'd like to add?

Well, you might want to include how handsome I am. And run a picture so people can see what you're talking about. Tell people they might want to sit up close if they're more interested in how handsome I am than the comedy.