ArtWalk Downtown Billings hosts its first event of the 2023 Season on Friday, Feb. 3 in downtown Billings.

ArtWalk locations across downtown will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) to host exhibits and feature artists from Billings and our region. A mobile-friendly map and more information about the Feb. 3 event, including images and gallery notes, can be found at artwalkbillings.com and on Facebook and Instagram @billingsartwalk.

All ArtWalk events are free. Many locations host music and offer light refreshments. Often, artists attend and present gallery talks. There are a variety of parking options in the downtown area, including free on-street metered parking after 5 p.m.

Uptown Loop

Yellowstone Art Museum, 410 N. 27th St. Join the YAM as we celebrate the opening of Yellowstone Art Auction 55. Museum admission is free from 5-8 p.m. Raven’s Cafe, located inside the YAM, now offers dinner service on first Fridays from 4:30-7:30 p.m. If you're looking for late-night fun, stay for A Night at the Speakeasy from 7-10 p.m. Auction artists, guests, and patrons will enjoy craft cocktails from Blind Bison, live jazz band by The Jessica Fiveland Quartet featuring Parker Brown, Erik Olson, Jessica Fiveland, and Bill Honaker, dancing, and late-night snacks. Tickets to the Speakeasy are $20.

Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway. Begin your ArtWalk Downtown Billings by visiting the Billings Public Library. View the stunning work of local photographer, Amy Lynn Nelson. Based in Montana, Amy does freelance work and is also staff photographer at the Billings Gazette. She was one of Sony’s Top 50 international photographers in 2017.

Billings First Congregational Church, 310 N. 27th St., welcomes a number of Billings artists for a joint show and auction titled, "Billings Artists Support Shelter Ministries for Downtown Homeless." Local artists will have original art to bid on in support of the First Church downtown homeless ministry. Sheila Miles, Karen Tanner, James Vincent, Edward Barta to name just a few. Artist talk will be at 7 p.m.

Barjons Books, 223 N. 29th St., welcomes "ART BEGETS ART," an exhibit of Paintings by Mana Lesman. Lesman says, “The arts have always been synergistic. One feeds off of and inspires another. As a painter I have appreciated many other art forms as inspiration and subject matter. Barjons Books is kindly providing me with the opportunity to share my observations and inspirations on canvas." Public reception will take place from 5-9 p.m.

Hedden-Empire Gallery, 206 N. 29th St., features artist Carol Hartman. Hartman’s large scale oil paintings reveal Montana family memories.After teaching at California State University Fresno and exhibiting both nationally and internationally for many years, she relocated back to Montana to paint full-time. Her commissions are available through carolhartman.biz. Delena Boyer and her Native American Boutique will also be featured during the February ArtWalk.

Valcana Elupt, 212 N. 29th St., welcomes Jon Lodge. Lodge grew up in Red Lodge and studied jazz performance and composition at Berklee College of Music in Boston in the 1960s. After becoming the school’s photographer and art director, he gradually migrated into visual media. Lodge's work fuses systems and methodologies of music and visual art with experimental materials and processes to operate in what he calls a planned system of randomness, or a tight/loose technique. His selected solo exhibitions include the Missoula Art Museum, University of Wyoming Art Museum in Laramie, Wyoming, Montana State University Art Museum in Billings, Sun Valley Center for the Arts in Ketchum, Idaho, Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper, Wyoming, and Paris Gibson Square Museum in Great Falls.

Skypoint Loop

Sandstone Gallery, 2913 2nd Ave. N., hosts "IT FIGURES: An Exhibition of Classic Beauty for Mature Art Connoisseurs." This exhibit features lovely figurative works from our resident artists. We also have life drawings and sketches by well-known artist Ben Steele available as originals and prints. The gallery has been completely re-set with the beautiful art of 14 local artists and many new pieces. Also featuring Billings Art Association artists Sarah Singer and Edda Freestone. Refreshments will be served.

Stephen Haraden Studio and Gallery, 2911 2nd Ave. N., Suite 235. To see what art might be made from used cardboard boxes and various scrap paper, visit with Stephen Haraden in his studio. Dialogue and dad jokes are always welcome.

This House of Books, 116 N. 29th St., features artist Robert Johnson’s “The Wild, Wild, Modern West”. Inspiration for his work comes from Peter Max, Roger Dean, and other 60’s pop-artist's, and a love of nature found in Montana. He is currently sponsored by Rimrock Art & Frame, and all paintings can be ordered through their website as well. The medium is what he calls, “Pen & Pixel;" a method of rough, pencil sketches of the subject on a large sketch pad. Once the sketch has taken shape, He continually refines it with tracing paper, until he’s satisfied (partially) with the art and then makes black, line drawings. He draws multiple black and white line renditions until the final inking takes place. After scanning the art into the computer, the black lines are re-drawn, and a '60’s pop art color palette is applied. He often prints on Metal, or canvas.

Tyler Murphy Studio, 111 N. 30th, Suite 217. Tyler Murphy will have his new private studio (located on the 2nd floor above ArtHouse Cinema) open for ArtWalk.

Le Macaron, 112 N. Broadway, welcomes Grace Montessori Academy. Grace Montessori is a wonderful school full of learning, love, and bright futures. This year, we would like to share with Billings the creative side of our Grace Montessori middle school students. With our unique hand-crafted resin jewelry made with plants from our greenhouse, we have been incorporating our biology education into our art. With the money earned from these pieces, we will be able to send our eighth grade students to South Carolina for their spring trip. We would love to tell you more about our fundraising project, our art, and our school in our station located inside Le Macaron during the Feb. 3 ArtWalk.

Da Vinci’s Workshop, 2706 2nd Ave., will have art on display as well as a table to make your own Valentine's card for your crush. Stop in and kill us with kindness.

Downtown Billings Alliance,116 N. 29th St., welcomes local artist Jason Scherer.

Global Village, 2815 2nd Ave. N., welcomes bead artist Karen Morales. Karen’s love for beading began about thirteen years ago when a friend and co-worker got her started and they would bead during their lunch break. Over the years she learned many different techniques through YouTube videos, the internet, and free and purchased patterns. Her beaded jewelry and ornaments are handmade with love, “one bead at a time” using special beading needles and thread, and high quality Czech glass seed beads that come in a multitude of sizes, shapes and beautiful colors. Stop by Global Village during the Art Walk to check out her unique creations.

Aspinwall, 103 N. Broadway, check out artwalkbillings.com for more information.

Kennedy Stained Glass, 2409 2nd Ave. N., is closed for the February ArtWalk

Billings Symphony Society, 2820 2nd Ave. N., is closed for the February ArtWalk.

Ceilon Aspensen Fine Art, 113 North Broadway #406. A visual storyteller, Ceilon Aspensen creates original fine art as dreams and visions from and about the natural world, and her own inner world. She creates landscapes, still lifes, and portraits, through the vehicle of her own imagination. Ceilon has been working on new Valentine's Day cards for the upcoming ArtWalk. The originals are for sale, and the "Bear Hug" can be viewed at DaVinci's Workshop. in the "Kill 'em with kindness" exhibit. Come by Ceilon's studio and see what's new at her studio on Feb. 3.

A&E Design, 124 N. 29th St. A&E Design hosts two dynamic individuals during the February ArtWalk: sculptor Tyrel Johnson and musician Jessica Eve. Johnson grew up playing and creating in his father’s bronze foundry business and now works with bronze, stone, and wood from his studio in Billings. Eve is a singer/songwriter from Billings who has traveled the country sharing her music. Her songs are ballads to the lonely-hearted and the lovers at heart.

Historic Loop

Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., welcomes "The Haunted Part of the House," a solo exhibition by Billings artist Jennifer Eli Indreland. With imagery drawn from folk tales, medieval art and her own dreams, Indreland’s narrative paintings and assemblages depict surreal versions of the natural world.

Harry Koyama Fine Art, 2509 Montana Ave. For the winter ArtWalk Harry Koyama Fine Art will be highlighting a miniature paintings wall. These works will capture Koyama's signature style of subjects and style and will range in size from 8x10 down to 4x6.