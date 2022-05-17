Festival full of Grammy winners coming to Big Sky in August

If there's still any snow on Lone Mountain by August, the echo of the amplifiers from the Wildlands Festival should be enough to shake it all loose.

The festival brings two nights of music to the Big Sky Events Arena. Friday, August 12 is Lukas Nelson and Power of the Real and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Music returns on Saturday, August 13 with Indigo Girls and Brandi Carlile.

All four acts are Grammy winners. Lukas Nelson, son of Willie, has been a rising star on the roots rock scene for awhile. He's worked with Neil Young and wrote a bulk of the music for 2018's "A Star Is Born."

Jason Isbell is also an "A Star Is Born" album (he helmed the subdued, crushing "Maybe It's Time") but he's better known as one of rock and roll's steadiest hands over the last 20 years, from his rise as a member of the iconic southern rock group Drive-By Truckers to his current status as an Americana mainstay.

Indigo Girls need little introduction. Former school friends, the duo were a core part of the 90's folk revival.

Brandi Carlile has similarly risen the ranks over her nearly 20-year career. Her thoughtful blend of country, rock and Americana roots music has gained her a fanatic following.

The festival is produced by Outlaw Partners, who are also behind Peak to Sky and the Big Sky PBR.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m., and range in price from $150-$175 for a one night pass to $195-$250 for a weekend pass. VIP packages start at $400 and go all the way up to a $2,000 package.

A portion of proceeds generated by the festival will be donated to three area non-profits. They are the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, the Big Sky Community Organization and the Gallatin River Task Force.

