What’s your best “I saw them back when” story? Maybe you caught the Lumineers at Magic City Blues back in 2011. Or perhaps you were at the Drive-By Truckers show at the Cat’s Paw in Bozeman back in 2000, or even the White Stripes’ famous concert at Jay’s Upstairs in Missoula that same year.

If you want a good future party anecdote, look no further than the Babcock Theatre on Wednesday, May 10, where some of Billings' most talented up and coming auteurs will be showcasing their work. Billings Central High’s film editing and design class will premier the original films they’ve made over the last year, from some shorter pieces to two features, the 30 minute “Truth By Morning” and the 50 minute “All the Time in the World.”

And these aren’t just student films. They’re legitimate productions, complete with original soundtrack albums you can stream on Spotify, and a complete list of cast and crew so thorough it includes spark gaffers and best boys.

The class is taught by Shane Fairbanks. In addition to the film course, Fairbanks teaches English, history and debate at Central. He’s been teaching there for 15 years.

Fairbanks got interested in film and marketing while studying at Montana State University Billings, where he was tasked with making a commercial while working in the IT department.

He started the film editing and design class in 2011. Instructing students on how to make movies isn't just teaching them things like photography and editing, although Fairbanks covers those in depth. Making movies takes creative ambition, an ability to engage with art on a textual and metaphorical level, storytelling skills, an ability to adapt on the fly and above all, teamwork — there are 25 students in the class, and Fairbanks estimated that about 45 in total helped out with the filming process. Sure you can learn a lot in a classroom, but you can learn just about as much, in a more practical way, on a film set.

The first semester is spent analyzing films and getting the basics down. If you want to do something well, you need to know it inside and out. They also focus on script writing, getting to the barest essentials of what makes a movie.

The second semester is where the fun comes in. By the end of the school year, Fairbanks and his students produce a movie. And they do it completely, from creating to casting to costuming to cinematography.

It was in 2017 that Fairbanks’ class first started making a longer film to cap off the year. The first one they did was called “Comraden.” The trailer for the World War I short is on YouTube, and it’s a stirring work, with a huge cast of featured actors and extras. And these kids know their way around a camera. “Comraden” features soaring drone shots and gritty handheld battle scenes, with big, choreographed action sequences shot in continuous long takes.

The class YouTube channel isn’t all war epics. One 30-second clip features an actress choking on a piece of Frosted Mini-Wheats. The short’s name? “Cereal Killer.”

In 2018, Fairbanks and his students produced a series called “The Classroom,” a sort of “The Office” style mockumentary comprised of five half-hour episodes.

They’re having fun, but there’s real craft here. And people are noticing. Last year’s feature, a zombie thriller called “Z+” (subtitled “A Deadly Case of Senioritis”) was a finalist at a Los Angeles film festival. Fairbanks’ students have had work featured at festivals in New York and Australia. They even had a movie at the Serbest International Film Festival in Maldova. The version shown at the event was dubbed over in Russian.

This year is a little bit different. In the past, Fairbanks has been more hands on in pitching ideas. But this year he just let them go.

“There was lots more responsibility for the kids this year to make their own big production,” he said.

Andrea Gieser answered the call. The senior wrote, assistant-directed, and stars in “All the Time in the World,” a dramedy about two high school students caught in a time loop.

This is Gieser’s second year in the class. It's typically a one year program, but students who are particularly interested have a chance to enroll in a second year. It goes on their transcript as an advanced film credit, and they take more of a lead in the class. Right now, Geiser is in three different classes taught by Fairbanks.

Going into last summer, Fairbanks approached her and asked her to pitch a film premise. She spent vacation thinking up ideas.

“We weren’t sure if we’d have a big film unless I came up with something good,” she remembered.

So she did. The “All the Time in the World” script crystalized over the first semester. By January, they were ready to shoot. She had some ideas for who she’d like to cast, but the final decisions were made by a casting committee. From there, everyone in class played a part in making Gieser’s script a reality, from props and production design to sound and lighting.

“I was homeschooled, so I had lots of time to make up creative stories,” Gieser laughed. She’s planning on studying pharmacy in college, but film will always be a hobby.

“Truth By Morning,” the other feature produced by the class, has a delicious premise that could probably net the filmmakers a contract with film studio A24, the financial force behind cerebral chillers like “Hereditary” and “The Witch.”

It was written by juniors Sophie Hall and Lucy Meling. The pair are also assistant directors, and Hall acts in the film.

The movie, inspired by Zach Kregger’s excellent 2022 horror film “Barbarian,” focuses on six friends who get locked in a basement. Each of them are concealing a secret, and they can only get out if they share what they’ve been hiding.

Meling and Hall worked on the script from October until January, when casting began. They shot the atmospheric basement scenes in a dimly lit part of the Central campus.

Neither are sure where they’re headed when they graduate, but Meling is at least considering venturing further into filmmaking. But this is old hat for her. She’s been writing plays since she was 6, and would get friends together to perform them.

Fairbanks’ class taps into those ambitions and expands on them, showing students they can make projects on a grand scale. He’s immensely proud of the work his students have done this year.

“We put a lot into this year,” he said.

But he’s most exciting for the big premier on Wednesday night. It’s a black tie affair, and they even rent a limo for the kids to show up in.

“The films themselves are great, but the event is what’s most incredible,” he said. “We get to celebrate their imaginations.”