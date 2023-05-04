The iconic rock band Foo Fighters, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 by no less than Paul McCartney, are headlining the Wildlands Festival in Big Sky on Aug. 4-6.

Foo Fighters play on Sunday, Aug. 6, along with The Breeders — who are led by former member of The Pixies Kim Deal — and Bay Area alt-rock duo Taipei Houston.

Saturday, Aug. 5 promises a more laid back but no less star studded affair, with sets from rising Americana songwriter Regina Ferguson, master lyricist James McMurtry and indie tastemakers Lord Huron.

The festival kicks on on Friday, Aug. 4 with a charity dinner, comedy from Orlando Leyba and Forrest Shaw, and a speaker panel with "A River Runs Through It" star and river aficionado Tom Skerritt. The panel is celebrating the 30th anniversary of that movie, as well as the 50th anniversary of American Rivers, an organization that works to protect American waters and streams.

Nearly 30 years into their career, Foo Fighters are still as big a draw as ever, routinely playing to enormous audiences; 150,000 festival-goers flocked to their set at Glastonbury in 2017. But the Wildlands Festival is a rare chance to see them in an intimate space. The outdoor Big Sky Events Arena in downtown Big Sky holds 5,000 people.

The band was set to the play the venue last summer as part of the Peak to Sky Festival, also booked by Wildlands show-runners Outlaw Presents. However, the band cancelled that show, along with all of their 2022 dates, after the March 25, 2022 death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.

They're releasing a new album, "But Here We Are," on June 2, and going on tour this summer. Neither a live nor in-studio replacement for Hawkins has yet been announced.

The 2022 Wildlands Festival was held last August, with co-headliners Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on Friday, and Brandi Carlile and Indigo Girls on Saturday.

The Wildlands Festival is unique on the Montana concert landscape, not just because of its glut of Grammy winners, but because proceeds benefit the Gallatin River, which runs just a few miles from the venue.

In conjunction with Skerritt, American Rivers and the Gallatin River Task Force, a press release from the festival called the event "the largest fundraising event to be held in support of river conservation in U.S. history," with proceeds from ticket sales going to the conservation charities.

Tickets publicly go on sale on Friday, May 11 at noon. But because demand is expected to exceed availability, the festival recommends signing up for pre-registration, which is open now and closes 5 p.m. Monday. Tickets start at $150 for general admission bleacher seats and go all the way up to a fully loaded $5,000 VIP option. More information and pre-register is at wildlandsfestival.com.

On Saturday and Sunday, gates will open at 5 p.m., local opening acts begin at 5:30 p.m. and headliners go on at 8:45 p.m.