Free documentary photo workshops offered in Wyoming

Barrie Lynn Bryant of Kirby, Wyoming, has been awarded a $24,000 grant by the Wyoming Arts Council for photography. With his grant, Bryant will produce a documentary photography field work and teaching project that aims to assess, reveal, and offer solutions to pressing needs within Bighorn Basin communities.

With his award, he’s offering up to 40 residents of Wyoming (10 in each of the four counties of Park, Big Horn, Washakie, and Hot Springs) with a free documentary photography course. The Park County course meets at Meeteetse Museum from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting July 2. Other dates for Park County classes will be Jul. 9, 16, Aug. 13, 20, and Sep. 10, 17, and 24. Bryant’s other classes meet Tuesdays in Worland, Wednesdays in Thermopolis, and Thursdays in Greybull, and these are held at the town libraries in the evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.

Contact Bryant to register for the course. Information may also be found on Bryant’s art website at https://www.merglennstudios.com/workshop/30421/documentary-photography-project-grant.

Along with leading his classes, Bryant will also be completing his own photographs for the project. Bryant will be defining the boundaries of the Bighorn Basin and documenting the home-schooled community.

According to Bryant, “All participants will pick a specific community to photograph and then work toward telling that community’s story with their photographs.” Everyone will then experience the joy of printing their own work in class using Bryant’s 17-inch wide printer. Bryant will provide all of the supplies for the class except cameras and camera devices which need to be brought by participants.

Bryant will also present photo editing techniques and art principles as they relate to better photography skills, plus matting, framing and presenting photographs as art. Since he has extensive knowledge about picture frame history, Bryant will educate everyone about the importance of frames by showing examples of the work of Thomas Molesworth and others in western styles and then creating frames for the student work in these styles. Some of the best framed photographs will then be offered for donation to the Capitol Art Collection in Cheyenne at the end of Bryant’s grant period on November 30. That means participants will have the opportunity to be part of Wyoming’s public art collection in Cheyenne.

For more information and to register, contact Bryant at his home studio (307) 864-2697, or by email at merglennstudios@yahoo.com.

This project has been made possible with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act as distributed through the National Endowment for the Arts and Wyoming State Legislature.

