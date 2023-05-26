Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

If you go see Ty Walker and the Humanoids, wear a cowboy hat made of tin foil.

Walker and his group, a ragtag bunch of biped anthropoids with giant, shiny heads resplendent with tentacles, technically play country music. But nobody ever clarified what country. Or hell, even what planet.

The way Walker tells it, he was just a broke musician standing outside the Grizzly Bar in Roscoe one night in 1972. He’d grown up around that sleepy mountain town, in between the tourist hubs of Red Lodge and East Rosebud. Walker had been playing some shows at local bars, just getting his feet wet in the music business.

He’d stepped out of the Grizzly that night for a cigarette, just yearning for a simple, earthly pleasure. But what he found was decidedly extraterrestrial.

“The sky lit up, there was a rumbling sound,” he sings on “Roscoe,” his debut single with the Humanoids.

“As I was lighting up my cigarette,” he continues, “my feet lifted off of the ground.”

Walker found himself in a spacecraft filled with strange looking creatures. They were the beings who would become the Humanoids.

“They had this whole practice room inside of their giant spaceship,” he explained, levelheadedly.

“Hey, welcome,” the aliens told Walker. “Play music with us.”

So he did. “Where the Hell is Roscoe?” the debut record from Ty Walker and the Humanoids, came out in September. On its psychedelic, polychromatic cover, Walker is smoking a cigarette. Maybe it’s the one he never got to finish in Roscoe.

The Humanoids are bassist Glork, Gary on drums, Silver Lining holding it down on pedal steel, synth and percussion, the aptly named Thumper on mini synth and Glarzak, who is sort of the leader of this whole thing, on synth and electric guitar. If that sounds like a lot of synths, that’s because it is. The Humanoids handle on country music is decidedly cosmic in nature.

Glarzak and the rest of the humanoids are from Glarphonia. They report to an alien priestess who is from the Quorinth Race of Planet Q2. She alone is capable of speaking with a deity called the Moosh.

The Moosh, in Walker’s words, is “essentially a giant sort of blob that lives out in the void.” It’s made of “nebula and stardust and all these different space elements.”

Now the most important part. The Moosh has nine arms, each representing a universe in the multiverse. Ours, where Walker grew up and still resides in from time to time, is on the Sixth Arm of the Moosh.

And we on the Sixth Arm have got a problem. Our world is slowly decaying and dying, Walker said, due to disharmony within our universe.

Glarzak, lead guitarist and leader of the Humanoids, has a theory on how to fix this.

“He believes the reason the universe is dying is that the sound frequencies are out of balance,” Walker explained. “He thinks there’s something within country music, somewhere within that galactic twang, there’s a frequency that holds healing power. He’s been trying to harness that.”

Anybody who’s ever heard a Hank Williams tune, or Buck Owens’ 1968 recording at the White House, could tell you that country music has the power to change the world. But this is something else.

Glarzak sounds like he would have been a big fan of Gram Parsons, the maverick who jumpstarted alt-country with his work in the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. Parsons, as eclectic an artist as this country has ever produced, had mistakes for the term country music. He called his signature style, which borrowed the swagger from rock and roll, the soul of county and the scope of psychedelia, “Cosmic American Music.”

Parsons died in 1973. Probably. His body was stolen from the L.A. Airport by some friends who didn’t want to see his remains returned to his yuppie parents. After a drunken ride through the desert, Parsons’ friends tried to give him an impromptu cremation in the Joshua Tree wilderness.

That’s the official story, anyway. But if there’s anything you can learn from talking to Ty Walker, it’s that the official story isn’t always right. Maybe Glarzak beamed back down to earth a year after the Roscoe incident for a chat with Parsons.

Walker, for his part, seems puzzled at why the aliens picked him. “I’m just a normal singer-songwriter guy from Montana,” he insisted.

There’s one clue. Walker grew up with an absentee father. The elder Walker left when the singer was about five. But Ty went through his dad’s old papers and found out that his old man was very interested in the mysteries of the universe.

“He was tapping into something sort of cosmic and strange,” Walker said. “I talked to Glarzak, and he says I possess some of the same quality. So he see something in me that he thinks he needs for his team. And I’m grateful for it.”

For all the head spinning backstory, Walker’s songs are pretty tuneful. On album opener “Neon Buffalo,” he coos like 1978 Elvis Costello, while the Humanoids lay down a groove so steady they could power their spaceship with it. “Since I’ve Been Gone,” honky-tonk lament could fit in a bar in Mars or Malta. Best of all is the jangly, bouncy, “Dimensions,” a psych-country freak out that’s equal parts clear headed and cloudy.

“I write the songs and the Humanoids create their sounds and noises around my songs,” Walker said.

They’re starting to bring the show on tour, capping off a run of Montana dates with singer-songwriter Izaak Opatz. Opatz’s dirtbag folk/country is a perfect complement to Walker’s cosmic themes. And Glarzak agrees.

“Glarzak is drawn to Izaak,” Walker remarked. “There’s something in him that’s adding to a frequency that’s meant to heal the universe.”

Heavy stuff. But their show is all good vibes. Walker adds in some multi-media and visual elements, and loves getting the crowd involved. He’s even teasing an appearance from the divine alien priestess.

“What we’re trying to do is create something that the crowd will remember forever, and hopefully inspire them to kind of think outside the box creatively,” Walker noted.

If there’s anything Walker knows, it’s thinking outside the box.

Now, you could probably search a database of missing people, and it’s doubtful the name Ty Walker would come up. Is it just shoddy record keeping from the pre-internet age? Maybe. Or maybe not. But where’s the fun in all that? The secret to enjoying art is to meet it on its own terms. Even if your meeting place is up in the stars.