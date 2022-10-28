Gilda House ready to turn the record over

You could get high off Gilda House.

Something about this band just clicks. There are three of them, but on stage they sound like an army. Their synths growl over a roaring rhythm section. And Meg Gildehaus, the group’s lead singer and songwriter is as electric of a stage presence as you’ll find in this state. You can watch Gilda House perform for hours, and she never stops moving. Her voice does the same thing. Her instrument is effortless, flitting from soaring high notes and full throated yelps to a low register that will rattle whichever speakers she’s amplified from.

There’s been a lot of speakers playing Gilda House lately. The band just released a new single “Give Me Some,” which lets Gildehaus intonate over a cacophony of slap bass and synth pop groove. They’re also on the newest episode of the Myrna Soundstage, a concert web series out of Helena. Closer to their home in Billings, Gilda House is headlining Hot 101.9’s Halloween party at the Pub Station Ballroom. The evocatively named Booty Bash will feature the synth-pop trio alongside Billings artists Hey, ILY and Talm, along with Missoula-based disc jockey DJ TRX.

And most excitingly, they’ve got a new record on the horizon. “Give Me Some” is the first of many new songs to come in the near future.

It’s a well-earned moment in the spotlight for a band that’s ground it for a while, in a time frame that was often inhospitable to live music. Gildehaus started Gilda House as just a project for herself. The group is her name, spelled phonetically.

Starting as a solo act has always muddied the waters of what Gilda House actually is, whether it’s a single performer with additional musicians or a full-fledged band.

But Gildehaus said she now considers Gilda House a cohesive band.

“Now we have three people who play together and write and create together, so it’s morphed into more than just me,” she said. “Which is really cool.”

Gilda House is augmented by Tony Morales, a sort of musical jack of all trades, who plays guitar and keys. On drums is Nick Miles, who has been a fixture on the Billings music scene in a few groups, most notably alt-rock band No Cigar, who also have a record coming out. Theirs’ is slated for release November 18.

Miles is also the band’s newest member. The Pub Station gig will be his first Gilda House show.

Sean Lynch who owns the Pub Station, is sort of the unofficial fourth member of Gilda House. The band records and practices at Lynch’s Pub Station Studio, and he’s co-wrote and co-produced “Give Me Some,” along with Gildehaus.

The single was mixed by Alex Newport, a Los Angeles based producer who has worked with The Mals Volta, Frank Turner and the Mountain Goats, among many others. He was nominated for a Grammy for his mixing work on Death Cab for Cutie’s “Narrow Stairs.”

Lynch had worked with Newport in the past, and he connected the producer with Gilda House.

“After we finished ‘Give Me Some,’ Sean was initially mixing it, but we realized we were too close to this project anymore to have an objective perspective on it,” Gildehaus said.

So they offered the song to Newport.

“The worst he can do is say no,” Gildehaus remembered thinking.

He did not. Instead, Newport really liked the song, and not only mixed “Give Me Some,” from his Southern California studio, but agreed to work on the rest of the upcoming record.

Gildehaus plans to have her portion of the record done by the end of this year. With time for mixing and mastering, she’s targeting a release sometime in spring 2023.

That upcoming record is an extension of Gilda House’s 2021 release “AB Side A.” At the time of that release, Gildehaus had lyrics written already and had it all planned as a two park arc. But when she started writing the music, something wasn’t right.

“I ended up trashing all of that,” she said. “I needed that break and to let it shake out. I needed an intermission.”

There were six songs on “Side A,” so there will be six on “Side B” (the new release is still untitled, but she’s calling it “Side B” for clarity’s sake). Each song is a response to one of the songs on “Side A.”

“After finishing ‘Side A’ and playing it for a couple of months,” Gildehaus clarified, “I realized that I needs to kind of respond to the questions and themes that were explored on ‘Side A.’ ’Side A’ is all about contemplation and looking at it, figuring out and reflecting. And ‘Side B’ is like ‘What do we do now?’”

So what do we do? Gildehaus admits that she doesn’t yet know. That’s part of the journey.

“Give Me Some,” which will be the first track on the new album, is about “being okay with not knowing, but still making the moves to go forward. You’re not going to know so you’ve just got to do it anyway,” she said.

At least she knows what she’ll be doing Saturday Night. Gilda House is headlining Hot 101.9’s Booty Bash, along with sets from local punk rockers Hey, ILY, as well as Morales’ solo electronic project Talm.

“I always get a kick out of doing what we can with the resources we have,” Gildehaus said. She dresses up for most shows, but she’ll be dressed as Elvira for this Halloween themed gig.

“I’m super pumped about it,” she said.