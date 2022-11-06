'Given to fly': Pearl Jam bassist helps Lodge Grass and Hardin open skateparks

Jeff Ament gets recognized wherever he goes.

That’s expected. Ament is the bassist for Pearl Jam. As one of the founding members of the grunge heavyweights, he’s sold around 85 million records worldwide. He plays to audiences of tens of thousands of people who can scream along to every B-side and album cut. Ament and his bandmates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

When Ament was in Lodge Grass and Hardin for the opening of two new skateparks last weekend, he was mobbed. Or as mobbed as one can be in towns so small they couldn’t fill the audience at any Pearl Jam show since 1991.

But the kids who requested autographs weren’t holding “Ten” on vinyl or copies of Rolling Stone. They wanted Ament to sign their skateboards.

That’s because for these kids, Ament isn’t the bassist from Pearl Jam. He’s a skateboarder.

And he’s a good one, a skill he demonstrated by showing up early to the opening of the Lodge Grass Skatepark. There, decked out in green Vans sneakers, striped Nike socks and blue shorts, he demonstrated the new park’s features by skating through them on a well-worn board.

“I just wanted to get a couple runs in,” he huffed after stopping, right before turning around and coaching a kid on how to ride the new park’s big bowl. The secret, Ament said, is to “stay real low.”

But the parks users are also so reverential to Ament because this is, in part, thanks to him. He’s the founder of Montana Pool Service, a nonprofit that helps build skateparks in underserved communities across Montana and surrounding areas. They were instrumental in getting planning, funding and building the new skateparks that now give kids in Lodge Grass and Hardin a safe, relatively easy thing to do that involves going outside, and can be done solo or in a group.

They're both centrally located in town. The Lodge Grass Skatepark is at the corner of Hill and Hester streets. And the Hardin Skatepark is in Wilson Park, at N. Cody Ave.

Ament grew up in Big Sandy, a town that’s about the size of Lodge Grass.

“I feel really connected to these smaller communities, and these places that are more isolated, because we were really isolated,” he said.

He knows that feeling, the one where you don’t have anything to do, when the town’s infrastructure can’t or won't support you.

“Kids get bored,” explained Joe Lovato, Lodge Grass Public Works Manager. “They don’t have much to do.”

That boredom can lead children into drugs and alcohol, anything to forget they’re in a small town with nothing to do.

Peer pressure plays a part, said Lovato. “They start pushing these other kids and say ‘Try [drugs and alcohol]. We don’t need that around here.”

That’s where skating comes in.

Ament’s first involvement in developing skateparks came in 2000 when he helped build one in Seattle Center park. But Montana Pool Service — the name is a reference to the colloquial name for the big, steep bowls that most skateparks have — really started in earnest in 2006 with the MOBASH Skatepark in Missoula.

The impact that park had on the community was revelatory.

“You see more layers of needs being fulfilled than just skateboarding,” Ament said.

When kids grow up with these parks in their towns, it changes them.

“You’ll see these little crews of like five to 10 kids who are just like brothers,” Ament said. “And it’s skateboarding that brought them together.”

Montana Pool Service kept building skateparks. In 2014, they put one in Browning, on the Blackfeet Reservation.

“Those kids are like 19, 20 years old now,” Ament said. “And they’re the tightest crew. It’s the best. You wish every kid would have an opportunity to have friendships that are important and that deep. They’re there for each other.”

He hopes that will happen now in Lodge Grass and Hardin, two historically underserved communities. The 2020 census found that 50.9% of Lodge Grass residents live under the poverty line, a number significantly higher than the 12.8% national average. The median age is 25.

Hardin doesn’t fare much better. It’s considerably bigger than Lodge Grass, 3,777 people compared to 481. But 21% of folks in Hardin are also in poverty, still almost double the national number. Their median age is 29. These are places with a lot of young people, and not a lot of jobs and safe recreational activities.

“Being outside and being active around your peer group is so important to a healthy life,” Ament said.

That’s exactly what Ament and the Montana Pool Service are providing. They’re up to 30 parks now, all over Montana and into parts of the Dakotas. In 2022 alone, Montana Pool Service assisted with parks in five towns across the state. In addition to Hardin and Lodge Grass, people in Deer Lodge, Townsend and Troy now have places to skate too. It would take you almost nine hours to drive the 603 miles between Lodge Grass and Troy, if you wanted to skate them both in one day.

Ament seeks out underserved and underdeveloped communities. Montana Pool Service has helped with parks in Helena and Missoula, sure, but most of those 30 parks are in smaller towns that don’t usually get this sort of money and attention. They’ve helped install skateparks in Box Elder (pop. 57) and Saint Ignatius (pop. 786).

Both of those communities are on reservations. That’s another thing Ament wants to focus on. He saw firsthand how hard it was to grow up in Big Sandy. But he was only ten miles from the Rocky Boy’s Reservation.

“I was friends with a ton of those kids,” he remembered, “and I saw how much more severely underserved Rocky Boy was at the time.”

That’s what drew him out here to the Crow Reservation. There had been conversations between Montana Pool Service and the Crow going back four or five years, but nothing ever materialized.

Isiah Howe is a member of the One Health Youth Advisory Board in Hardin, a part of the town’s community medical center. He’s been dreaming of getting a skate park in Hardin since he moved here in 2015. Before, they skated wherever they could find smooth ground in Hardin.

“We had to deal with getting kicked out of a lot of places,” he said.

Skaters existed before the park went in, but having to find improvised and temporary places to skate made it difficult.

“I’d see a lot of little guys on boards,” Howe said, “but I wouldn’t see them go on it for more than a couple weeks.”

That’s a problem in Lodge Grass, as well.

“Everything here is asphalt,” said Merval Phelan, a board member of the Mountain Shadow Association, a Native American nonprofit out of Lodge Grass that specializes in programs and activities for young people. Their building, which functions as an after-school center, is right next to the new skatepark.

Asphalt, with its cracks and crags, is hard to skate on. By Phelan’s count, there were only one or two skateboarders in Lodge Grass before the park went in. It’s just too difficult to find a suitable space.

The new skateparks, with their smooth cement, are a welcome opportunity for neighboring kids to get to try out skating.

“It’s like Christmas morning, except now, it’s every day,” said Phelan as kids started making their first, tentative runs on the Lodge Grass park. “There’s something to look out for, and to look up to.”

The Lodge Grass park is in an old lot. There are plans to install a fence and lights, but for now it’s surrounded by mud. But Phelan said that’s actually been a blessing.

“They have to clean it up. A lot of them have been taking care of it,” he said. The kids have an ownership in this now. They need to keep it neat, and make sure the park keeps going.

They’re not totally alone in that. Ament, who lives in Missoula, drives his Winnebago Revel sprinter van around the state, vising the skateparks he’s helped create. When he’s not touring, he helps out with maintenance, although the parks concrete construction and drains allow it to be easily cleaned.

It’s a partnership now. These parks belong to the cities of Lodge Grass and Hardin, but they also belong to the people who live there.

For himself, Ament had wanted to get some skateparks going on the Crow Reservation for a while. “There’s a real population here,” he said. “It felt like we really wanted to make it happen.”

Once plans were in place, and designing began, Ament collaborated with the people who live in these communities and would be using the skateparks every day.

He had a few Zoom meetings with the Youth Advisory Board.

“It’s their park,” said Wesley Stops Jr., the Communities That Care Coordinator at One Health. “So, Jeff asked them what kind of designs and obstacles they wanted.”

“If you told me that I was going to be standing on the skatepark I helped build a year ago, I’d say you’re crazy,” said Howe, as he paused while doing laps around the Hardin Skatepark.

And what a skatepark it is. The Hardin and Lodge Grass Skateparks aren’t like ones you might imagine. They’re not a parking lots with a few ramps and rails. They’re oblong and windy, almost splattered across the landscape. They’re made of concrete, but they look almost organic. And it’s not just looks. The constantly changing elevation means you can ride the outer, flatter parts if you’re a novice, but also ride deep bowls that are challenging and rewarding. Even in small parks like the one in Lodge Grass, plenty of people, of all different skill levels, can skate at once.

That design, that combines practicality with something that’s aesthetically pleasing, is sort of a hallmark of Evergreen Skateparks, a Portland company that’s worked with Montana Pool Service to design and build a lot of their parks.

“We do parks all over the place,” said Evergreen founder Billy Coulon. “But the ones in Montana are so special.”

Both parks, which were built in conjunction, took about five weeks to build. Coulon estimates they used about 120 yards of concrete for the Hardin park and around 60 yards in Lodge Grass. The two skateparks are very different, both in size and also in what kind of terrain they offer. They’re both their own experience. Hardin and Lodge Grass are only about 35 miles apart. It’s the first time Montana Pool Service have built two parks so close together.

“I’m really psyched that the other one is only 30 minutes down the road,” Ament said. “It’ll create a little connection between communities.”

It’s a huge development for these towns, and for the Crow Reservation at large.

“This isn’t traditional,” admitted Mountain Shadow Board Member Thomas Yellowtail, at the Lodge Grass Skatepark. “But maybe it will be.”

“Instead of doing something bad, we can just come to the park,” said Howe, nodding to the Hardin Skatepark he helped inspire. “Just skate our feelings away.”

The Hardin Skatepark was dedicated with a big ceremony. There were hundreds of people there, tightly packed around the new attraction. The Hardin High School Covers Band played a few songs, starting with “Seven Nation Army,” its famous riff so recognizable and catchy that kids started skateboarding while singing it at the top of their lungs.

Midway through their set, they played “Even Flow,” one of the singles off “Ten” that launched Pearl Jam into the stratosphere. The lead singer reached deep, roughing up his teenage vocal chords to try and emulate Eddie Vedder’s earthy yelp.

Ament pulled out his phone to video the song. He rushed over once it was done to give the singer a fist bump. These kids weren’t born until at least a decade after that song came out.

“I guess we’re classic rock now, huh?” Ament said with a smile. Kids looped around the new skatepark behind him, going faster and faster.

Classic. That sounds about right.