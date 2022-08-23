Grammy nominated bluegrass band Special Consensus playing Billings on Thursday

Over the last four decades, Special Consensus have been a steady constant on the bluegrass scene. They've recorded 20 albums and have been nominated for a Grammy award twice.

According to a press release, Special Consensus’ sound is grounded in a deep appreciation and understanding of bluegrass music; the infectious band sound reminds people of the past while utilizing the innovations of today. With the foundation of Greg’s unique banjo playing style, Greg Blake (guitar), Dan Eubanks (bass) and Michael Prewitt (mandolin) effortlessly support each other and consistently maintain their bluegrass center whether they’re playing a jazz-tinged instrumental or a song from any of their award-winning recordings. These four talented vocalists and instrumentalists follow their creative desires without straying too far from their roots.