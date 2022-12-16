Hallelujah! Billings Symphony returning Handel's 'Messiah' to the Alberta Bair stage

A Billings holiday tradition is back this week, as the Billings Symphony and a bevy of local musicians are performing George Frideric Handel’s oratorio “Messiah” at the Alberta Bair Theater on Friday and Saturday.

For 25 years, the “Messiah Festival,” a community event put on by the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, brought Handel’s work to the Alberta Bair stage every Christmas season. The festival had its final production in 2018.

Billings went without for a few years there, hindered by the COVID pandemic, but “Messiah” is back in 2022, this time as a big, professional performance, helmed by the Billings Symphony. Anne Harrigan will direct the Symphony, and the vocal theatrics will be provided by the Billings Symphony Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Steven Hart.

“Messiah” also features four soloists. This year, they’re national artists Hannah De Priest singing soprano, and Klaus Georg on tenor. Local talent includes two local teachers. There’s alto Amy Schendel, the longtime choir director at Billings Skyview High and now is the Fine Arts Coordinator for Billings Public Schools. And, singing bass is Daren Small who taught choir at Billings Senior High before his current position as an Assistant Professor of Voice at Montana State University Billings.

The Billings native Small, by his own account, has been singing in productions of “Messiah” since the early 2000s. He's not anticipating a lot of change between this production and the old community version. The Symphony can dedicate a bit more practice time than was previously available, which should help tighten the whole thing up a bit. But for the most part, Small said, "it should be kind of the old tried and true, wonderful Handel's 'Messiah.'"

Handel was already an established genius by the time he composed “Messiah” in 1741. He was born in Germany, but spent the bulk of his career in Britain, writing operas, both in English and Italian, for the upper crust of British society. In 1727, he wrote four pieces for King George II’s coronation.

Later in his career, Handel pivoted and devoted the rest of his life to writing English language oratorios, compositions with religious themes. “Messiah,” his most successful oratorio, is cribbed entirely from the Bible, mostly the King James translation. It’s divided into three parts. The first is about Jesus Christ’s birth and the annunciation to the shepherds. The second is about Christ’s passion, death and resurrection. The third looks to the future, anticipating Christ’s ultimate victory over evil as prophesied by the Apostle Paul.

The Symphony’s version, in line with most yuletide “Messiah” productions, is just Parts I and II, ending in II’s big climax, the famous “Hallelujah” chorus. It’s one of the most instantly recognizable pieces in western music history, a huge explosion of instruments and voices in D major, holy joy rhapsodized.

“Pretty much everyone on the planet has heard the ‘Hallelujah’ chorus at some point or another,” Small said. “But ‘Messiah’ has other movements.”

The way to experience those is to see the whole production in full, with ornate orchestration and a packed chorus of singers. And since it was written, folks have always had a chance to see “Messiah.”

“It’s very much a part of musical tradition,” noted Small. “It’s very monumental, both for chorus and orchestra work.”

Handel died in 1759, and is buried in Westminster Abbey. But his influence lives on, not only in oft-repeated works like “Messiah,” but in the fellow musicians he’s helped inspire.

“I feel somewhat of a kinship with Handel,” said Small, who studied the composer’s work while getting his Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. “He would write specifically with singers in mind. The way that he composed, his lines are usually very singable and are very enjoyable to sing.”

That doesn’t make it easy. Baroque music like Handel’s is rife with melismatic vocal patterns. These are, in Small’s words, “repeated patterns, usually very fast through the melody.”

These difficult lines are in the solo parts and the chorus, as well. One particularly rough section comes from the end of Part I of “Messiah.” The line, ironically, is “His yoke is easy.” But for the singers, their task is anything but.

“That’s one of the most difficult passages in all of the ‘Messiah,’” said Small. “It’s not easy to sing. But it’s still very tuneful.”

Handel unveiled “Messiah” in Dublin, Ireland in April 1742. The spirit of goodwill has been associated with the work since the beginning, and proceeds from that first performance were donated to local hospitals used for debt relief. One clergyman in the audience was reportedly so moved he leapt to his feet and pronounced that the contralto soloist’s sins were forgiven.

Will the same thing happen in the Alberta Bair? The only way to find out for sure is to check out the Symphony's performance on Saturday, or get in early at their dress rehearsal on Friday.

As for Small, he's elated to be back on stage in Billings.

“I’m honored to get to perform ‘Messiah’ every chance I get,” Small said. “It’s especially special for me when I get to perform it in my hometown.”