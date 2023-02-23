The Gateway Show’s premise is simple. But the reasoning behind it, and the thought that goes into it, well that’s a little more complicated

Here are the details: Sober stand-up comics go on stage and tell jokes. They then leave, get extraordinarily high on marijuana, and then come back and tell more jokes. Or at least try to tell more jokes. Success levels vary.

What never varies is the funny. With a premise like that, you can see why the Gateway Show has taken off. They're doing four shows this week in Montana, from Bozeman on Thursday to Helena on Sunday. The Billings Gateway Show is at the Thirsty Street Garage on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.

But it's not just Montana. The Gateway Show tours constantly, all across the West, playing festivals like Outside Lands and Bumbershoot, as well as legendary venues like the Comedy Store in L.A. and the Punch Line in San Francisco.

Comedian Billy Anderson started the Gateway Show in 2014. Anderson grew up in Texas and Georgia — where weed is still "very much illegal," he jokes. And he currently lives in Los Angeles. But the Gateway Show got its start in Seattle, shortly after recreational marijuana was legalized in Washington.

"There had been other 'before and after' shows," Anderson said. "But my twist on it was, other than it being weed, was for it to not be mean spirited."

He didn't want people laughing at comics trying to perform in weird situations. He wanted folks to laugh with them.

"We take the first half of the show and trick people into just watching traditional stand-up comedy," Anderson explained. "The second half, we get high and give everyone permission to be silly."

The first part is a chance for the comics to show "who they are and what they're about," said Anderson. But the second is a chance for the comics to do something that makes them laugh, and be real, and maybe even take some chances.

"Everybody's stoned, everybody's giggly," Anderson said. "They're gonna be the most sweet audience."

The big question, of course, is why pot? Why is this the substance that makes comedy work so well?

"Music is to beer what comedy is to marijuana," Anderson said. "It relaxes you, it kind of takes away your ego. You can just allow yourself to laugh."

Stand-up comedy can be so cerebral. You're deep inside your own head, mining it for unique premises and ideas. Being funny is hard work. And it can be suffocating.

"A little bit of weed cuts your ego down, makes you more prone to being silly and funny. True stand-up involves a bit of off the cuff. There's an energy exchange between audience and comedian. They're laughing and they're giving you energy, you're using that to time your jokes properly to give that same energy back to them. I've found that when we get everybody a little high, it just makes that happen much more smoothly."

Anderson stresses moderation, as well. "You're not gonna enjoy music if you're wasted," he explained. It's the same concept with marijuana and comedy. Just enough to loosen yourself up and allow for some exploration, of self and of the audience.

"This show has some really magical moments, especially in the second half," Anderson said.

There are logistics, of course. The Gateway Show has toured all across the country, from Anchorage to Key West. But it's much easier to do the show in places where recreational marijuana is legal. Not just because of the obvious legal headache, but because Anderson is, in his own words, "a firm believer in paying artists a living wage."

They work with sponsors, typically dispensaries, that help with advertising costs, and supply weed for the show. It's a big help to the bottom line, and it's a lot easier to do when when marijuana is legal recreationally, not just medically. He's careful to only do shows in places where the drug is at least decriminalized, to avoid winding up in "big boy jail."

"People get a little sketched out at times," Anderson explained. "I want it to be a relaxed experience. It's a little punk rock to be like 'let's do it, even if it's not fully legal,' but it changes the vibe."

In Montana, the Billings, Missoula and Bozeman shows are sponsored by Seed of Life Labs, and Keeper of the Green is sponsoring the Helena show.

The shows are all hosted by Anderson, but local and touring acts feature on each one. Comics featured on the Montana run of the Gateway Show are national, Emmy-noiminated comedian Mike Glazer, as well as Bozeman based comics Rachelle Parrish and Alex Kaufman.

Kaufman owns and operates the comedy production company Bone Dry Comedy, and he's the one who reached out to Anderson to see if he'd be interested in bringing the show to Montana.

"Montana was not on my radar at all," Anderson admitted. But when they did the first few shows in 2021, they went great. Now he tries to tour it twice a year.

The pandemic was tough on the Gateway Show. Those relaxed vibes don't go great when death from a respiratory virus seems to be a looming threat. And it was hard to capture that live magic on Zoom.

That was especially troubling because Anderson really felt like the show was hitting its stride when everything closed down.

But now the show is finally catching up to those "huge strides," said Anderson.

In March there's a Gateway Show in Portland, Oregon, at the Bossanova Ballroom, a historic venue with 650 person capacity. And they've already got two more dates booked there this year — one on April 20 (get it?).

And the funniest part of all of this? Anderson also tours doing what he calls "clean, PG comedy."

"Yeah," he laughed. "It's a life of duality here."