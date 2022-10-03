High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘20.12 m: A Short Story Collection of a Life Lived as a Road Allowance Métis’ By Arnolda Dufour Bowes

Imagine a Canadian strip of land that is 20.12 meters wide (66 ft) or the equivalent to the width of what we in Montana call a ‘borrow pit” (60 ft). This borrow pit which runs alongside a roadway is created as material – dirt and rock – is excavated to create the road. Picture this strip of land attempting to provide a subsistence living for the Métis people who were forced off their farms by immigrant farmers after the 1885 Resistance. As Canadian nationalism expanded, the people who had occupied the land from the early 1600’s lost their rights. This Road Allowance period, 1900-1960, was created because mixed blood – typically French or Scottish and Indian – had nowhere to go. The “script” they were given for their land was worthless. The game they relied on was hunted out. Métis were not welcome or allowed on tribal reserves set up by the Canadian government due to their ancestry – not Indian enough, not white enough.

“20.12 m: A Short Story Collection of a Life Lived as a Road Allowance Métis” is a finalist in the 2022 High Plains Book Awards Indigenous Writer category. The book is a collection of true-life experiences of the author’s father who lived this desperate period. One of the stories tells of her father’s younger brother who as a child dies in a blizzard because of lack of cold-weather gear. Another recounts Métis families being shipped on cattle cars as “far north as the tracks would take them” to live on government-imposed farming projects. It was Saskatchewan’s government way of “cleaning up” Road Allowance “squatters.” The people never knew when officials would come to their one-room shack and make them leave allowing them just what they could carry. Their homes were then burned.

It is a story of western expansion and the disregard of the people who came before. Arnolda’s remembrances remind us of our own disgraceful history with Native peoples which continues today. It wasn’t until 1982 that Métis people were recognized as Indigenous and accorded tribal rights. It is an informative glimpse into Canadian history and policy. White imperialism – colonialism is worldwide

Shari Nault, High Plains Book Awards Chair, is the author of “Buffalo Tango.”