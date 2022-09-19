High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'Alone' by Megan E. Freeman

Editor's note: The 16th annual High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. highplainsbookawards.org

The Young Adult Award honors books written for readers between 12 and 18 years of age.

In Megan E. Freeman’s “Alone,” dystopia is not an external challenge, but one of the mind. This novel-in-verse follows Maddie, at first a naïve twelve-year-old, through three harrowing years of survival alone in her abandoned Colorado community. Freeman effectively turns and blends both dystopia and wilderness survival tropes common in YA fiction, creating a modern take on established arcs. “Alone” is one of three finalists in the Young Adult category of the High Plains Book Awards.

At the start of the novel, a vague dystopian threat hides in plain sight: a strong military presence and curfew restrictions bring no surprise to the characters. But when a secret sleepover plan goes awry and the entire town is suddenly evacuated overnight, Maddie is left alone to fend for herself, accompanied only by her neighbor’s Rottweiler, George.

Maddie is pushed into direct confrontation with nature as she forages for supplies, enduring natural disasters, frigid Colorado winters, and injury along with other scavengers and looters. But her struggle is mostly with herself as she battles loneliness, anxiety, and fear. George is a welcome and stalwart presence for both Maddie and the reader, and bibliophiles will appreciate her good sense to turn to the town’s library for comfort and information.

Maddie’s loneliness and abandonment allows the reader to ponder the definition of love and connection as she works to understand her blended family, her friends, and her community that were so suddenly torn away from her. Through this lens, “Alone” also reads as a study in the five stages of grief — Freeman pointedly structures her novel into five sections: Heaven, Forsaken, Exploration, Peril, Acceptance, and finally, Reconciliation. Her use of verse is evocative, capturing Maddie’s internal struggles in a truly beautiful way, and emphasizing moments of danger with staccato beats that leave the reader breathless alongside Maddie.

Overall, Maddie’s voice comes across as authentic and engaging, and enables the reader to become invested in her primarily invisible conflict against her own mind and emotions. For teens and adults alike, “Alone” is an accessible and eminently readable addition to nature and survivalist YA fiction.

Carla Nordlund is a writer, freelance editor, and all-around book nerd based outside of Billings.

