High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Bison: Portrait of an Icon' by Audrey Hall and Chase Reynolds Ewald

There’s no middle way. You either abhor or revere bison. The photographer Audrey Hall clearly reveres them. Her “Bison: Portrait of an Icon,” a High Plains Book Awards finalist for Art and Photography, explores the natural and cultural history of this quintessential North American mammal with sympathy and verve.

Hall’s sumptuous images offer varied and gorgeous views of bison and their habitat. Here bison give birth, march into frosty winds, and copiously shed their winter robes. There are bison calves, bulls, cows. There are lone bison and large herds. And empty two-tracks and lowering storms. Something about the bison shape — hump, Windsor Palace-guard head, horns’ curve, lithe hind legs — suits a sloping world the animal engineers, roams, and munches on. And it suits Hall’s camera.

One of my favorite photos is black-and-white: a lone bison strolls through dry grasses under a centripetal sky, long bluffs on the horizon. The warmest image in the book is, ironically, of a bull in excellent condition powering through a grass-stubbled winterscape of snow, frost clinging like cotton balls to his beard and legs. His fur, though, is the rich color of autumn, as if he’s carrying with him more clement weather, a world of growth and life.

Chase Reynolds Ewald provides complementary prose detailing the sad fall and destruction of the vast herds that did indeed once create their own weather. But that’s only half the story. As Ewald explains, bison are now returning to private, public, and tribal lands. And with their return is the renewal that Henry Real Bird’s interlaced creative narratives promise: “We have felt the soul of life that returned to our people with the reintroduction of the buffalo.”

My gripes about “Bison: Portrait of an Icon” are small. Captions locating the images and identifying some of the bison’s lesser-known compatriots — Swainson’s hawk, marbled godwit, long-billed curlew — would have been helpful. And I would have liked to hear more from Montana’s former poet laureate Real Bird.

Overall, however, this beautifully produced book successfully tackles a big subject and eloquently makes the case for bison to roam outside of our imaginations once again.

Cara Chamberlain is a Billings writer and editor. Her newest collection of poems, “To Gaze Upon Their Loveliness,” is due out next January.