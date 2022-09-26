High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Black Snake: Standing Rock, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and Environmental Justice' by Katherine Wiltenburg Todrys

Editor's note: The 16th annual High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. highplainsbookawards.org

The First Book Award honors a writer’s first published book in any category.

In Katherine Wiltenberg Todrys’ “Black Snake: Standing Rock, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and Environmental Justice,” we are given a compelling example of how communities with little access to power and resources can shape international consciousness, save their land and water and build a community. Todrys, a human rights lawyer and researcher, is a finalist in the First Book category of the High Plains Book Awards.

The book is centered around the stories of four native women - LaDonna Allard, Jasilyn Charger, Lisa DeVille, and Kandi White - who lead different aspects of the fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Among many concerns, the pipeline threatens the water supply for native and non-native communities. In heart rendering storytelling, we are taken on the painful but inspiring journeys of these leaders.

“Jasilyn began to think of herself as part of the seventh generation, a concept from a Lakota prophecy from the time of the nineteenth-century leaders Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse. After seven generations, the youth awaken and rise up. Another prophecy foretelling that a terrible black snake would enter the Lakota homeland and spread death and ruin across the earth, beginning with the water… Jasilyn believed they were living in that time.”

The author shares complicated yet clear eyed lessons in the tactics and compromises required to challenge entrenched corporate power. While the dizzying array of government agencies and political and judicial players can be hard to follow, the author grounds the narrative through the eyes of the leadership decisions of four incredible women.

In the short term, the protests were unsuccessful. The pipeline was completed, and oil is flowing through it. However, the courage, tenacity and vision of these activists may be ushering in a cultural shift that brings hope to the world.

Sit with these stories and feel, as the Lakota leader Crazy Horse prophesied, “a world longing for light again.”

Tim Sweeney is a retired LGBTQ and HIV advocate and activist.

