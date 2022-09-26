High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Commendable Discretion: A Detective Novel of the Old West' by Juliana Hoolihan Clayton

Editor's note: The 16th annual High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. highplainsbookawards.org

The First Book Award honors a writer’s first published book in any category.

“Commendable Discretion,” subtitled “A Detective Novel of the Old West,”is a finalist for the High Plains First Book Award. Indigenous author Juliana Hoolihan Clayton has woven a tale centered on the adventures of C. W. Collins, an Irish American who is sent to Montana by President Grant to ascertain the truth of rumors about participants in the Battle of the Little Big Horn. Clayton’s substantial research on the Battle and the subsequent policies towards the Natives produces a story packed with historical figures including military men Generals Alfred Terry, Philip St. George Cooke, and Nelson Miles; Captain William Fetterman, Major Marcus Reno, Captain Miles Keogh, and centrally – George Armstrong Custer. We meet Native chiefs and warriors such as Sitting Bull, Crazy Horse, Red Cloud, and Spotted Tail. Of the whites in the novel, the Irish, including soldier and politician Thomas Meagher, receive special attention – not always with the perspective we might expect.

In the course of his investigation, Collins travels hundreds of miles, often in ferocious winter storms. Part of the enjoyment of the novel for those who know Montana is to trace his journey through the state. After observing the scene at the Battle of the Little Big Horn, we cross Bozeman Pass and spend some time in Helena where Collins visits Chicago Joe in her prosperous establishment. We encounter the Jefferson, Madison, Yellowstone, Milk, and Missouri Rivers. In the latter part of his journey, he travels with Wakalyapi, an Indigenous woman who provides life-saving advice and practical assistance as Collins seeks information from both Native tribes and military men.

The writing seems stiff at times, and the narrative would flow more smoothly with a plainer vocabulary. However, this is a story that history aficionados will enjoy both for the historical framework and the vigorous character assessment of established figures in Western history, particularly those associated with the Battle of the Little Big Horn and the “Indian Wars.”

Native Montanan Lou Mandler is a retired educator who has published articles on Ernest Hemingway and a memoir, “This Storied Land.” Her biography on Billings mayor Willard Fraser is due out this month.

You are Invited – October 8!

Book Sale and Author Panels – 11 AM – 5 PM – Billings Public Library

Award Presentations – MSU Billings Petro Theatre 7:30 PM – no charge