High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Dear Peter, Dear Ulla' by Barbara Nickel

Editor's note: The 16th annual High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. highplainsbookawards.org

The Children’s Book Award honors books written for readers under 12 years of age.

“Dear Peter, Dear Ulla,” a finalist in the Children’s category for the High Plains Book Awards, is a middle-grade novel by Canadian writer Barbara Nickel.

Nickel is a resident of Saskatchewan and sets part of her novel in that province. A few of the characters are based loosely on her own family. “Dear Peter, Dear Ulla” has two narrative threads. One thread is told from Peter’s point of view, from where he lives in Saskatchewan in 1939. The other thread is told from Ulla’s point of view, from where she lives in Danzig. The two are cousins who share the same birthday. Throughout the novel, they write letters to one another. The letters contain many historic details. The two narratives are enlightening as the structure allows readers to imagine what life was like in a country that was not at war (Peter in Canada), and they are also able to imagine what it was like living in a city that became controlled by the Nazis (Ulla in Danzig). Some of the details are heartwarming and domestic, while others are terrifying and intense.

Middle-grade novels should tell an engaging, imaginative story. Nickel does this in “Dear Peter, Dear Ulla.” Nickel includes many details about rural life, music, language, and the Mennonite culture as the two cousins develop a close bond with one another that is heartwarming. Also, strong middle-grade novels require effective pacing. Nickel handles the pace well although, at times, it goes too fast. New details about characters or memories pop into the narration and scenes change rather quickly. The cousins’ letters, though, have distinct styles. The author handles voice well while capturing what is important from the viewpoints of twelve-year-olds. Outside of the letters, Nickel’s sentences are direct and move at a clip similar to that of a screenplay.

For children studying World War II, “Dear Peter, Dear Ulla” would make an interesting addition to their curriculum. Students would have the opportunity to learn about Mennonite history in Canada and about some of the events of World War II in Danzig.

Precious McKenzie is a professor at Rocky Mountain College, the author of over forty books for children, and the regional advisor for the Montana chapter of the Society of Children’s Book Writers & Illustrators.

You are Invited – October 8!

Book Sale and Author Panels – 11 AM – 5 PM – Billings Public Library

Award Presentations – MSU Billings Petro Theatre 7:30 PM – no charge