High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'George Carlson: The American West' by Todd Wilkinson

Editor's note: The 16th annual High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. highplainsbookawards.org

The Art & Photography Award recognizes the best book depicting art and/or photography by or about one artist or a collection of artists.

Rizzoli Publishing has rewarded us with a stunning collection of George Carlson’s varied works, in various media, about the American West, which includes both north and central Americas. His time with the Tarahumara Indigenous people of Mexico is well represented. The different media he used to depict these people give us a tremendous example of how realistic portraiture can be abstract as well. The closeups of specific areas of these paintings are just breathtaking, with the amazing colors so meticulously rendered.

The sculptures simply jump out of the background. Their texture is rough bronze which adds much character to each piece. And at 350 pages crammed with example after example of his work, this is a bargain to snap up now.

Carlson’s Western landscapes have been compared to both Bierstadt and Moran. The point is made that Carlson is a contemporary artist living in the West while his artistic forebearers were only passing through the marvelous land. As with his work in Mexico, the paintings of the land are gorgeously represented, and the opportunity to see them up close really shows the view within the abstraction.

Though the book is a comprehensive study of the artist, it is nice to find some personal information about his life toward the end of the book. He lives in Idaho, and his house design is based upon the home of Carl and Karin Larsson in Sundborn, Sweden.

As a final note I will say that two of my favorite paintings are “Afternoon of a Red-tailed Hawk” and “Song of the Open Road.” I think you will find that an afternoon with “George Carlson: The American West” will be rewarding and time well spent.

