High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Jon Lodge: Fracture' by Brandon Reintjes and Gordon McConnell

Editor's note: The 16th annual High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. highplainsbookawards.org

The Art & Photography Award recognizes the best book depicting art and/or photography by or about one artist or a collection of artists.

Jon Lodge’s “Fracture,” a finalist in Art & Photography for this year’s High Plains Book Awards, examines the limits of artistic production. Lodge worked as a printer for fifty-five years and he brings this expertise into the book’s design and materiality, pushing every aspect of how his monumental artworks can also live in a 9”x11” volume. “Fracture” takes the process of making art and books far beyond what most would consider their breaking point.

The progressive playfulness of “Jon Lodge: Fracture” begins with its cover: the image wrap features a detail of one of Lodge’s art objects; it has a delicate spot varnish so the image oscillating between rich black ink and pure white of the paper with both matte and glossy finishes, creating a remarkably rich texture and form. This “analog glitch” has become a hallmark of Lodge’s artwork, where he is able to find a unique signal in the noise of contemporary life through extending the process of making images. Throughout the book his artwork is depicted, but this often goes beyond documentation and creates a new iteration of the work, such as when you notice a subtle self-portrait of Lodge embedded in a photograph of the reflective surface of one of his pieces; with iPhone in hand and a mask on his face he is truly a man of this moment.

The book’s essays and interviews provide a multitude of interpretations of Lodge’s work. Take, for example, the text by Brandon Reintjes, curator at the Missoula Art Museum, which hosted the “Fracture” exhibition and published this book. Lodge has blacked out much of it, using the convention of redacted texts that we often see in top secret government documents! This serves to both open up the essay as well as challenge the relationship between artist and curator. Normally, the curator’s connoisseurship seeks to edit the artist’s work, but instead Lodge takes control of the situation and imposes his process of randomness onto the curator.

Lodge’s “Fracture” is a great book for readers who want to be challenged and surprised by what they see and how they perceive the world.

Todd R. Forsgren is an Assistant Professor of Art at Rocky Mountain College and the director of the school’s Ryniker-Morrison Gallery as well as an artist who uses photography to examine themes of ecology, climate change, and perceptions of landscape while striving to strike a balance between art history and natural history.

