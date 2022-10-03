High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘Kitotam’ by John McDonald

I try not to make a habit of damaging books as I read them. “Kitotam” by John McDonald has been well loved by me. To fold the corner of a page is an act of love, not destruction, in my mind. I have dog-eared at least seven corners to ensure the ability to return to these pages another day.

“Kitotam” is a beautiful book of poetry, correctly nominated and selected as one of three finalists in the High Plains Book Awards Indigenous Writer category.

John McDonald is a Nehiyawak-Métis writer and artist from Saskatchewan. He writes about his childhood, adolescence, life in the north, and being Indigenous. His poetry reminds me of what it feels like to live here. It is cold. Winter lasts for an eternity every year. In a poem called “Growing Up in PA,” McDonald asks himself the quintessential question of the north. “These frozen days that never seem to end

Time and again, I ask myself

Why the hell do I still live here?

The place has no future

And the past is just that

Golden memories of childhood tainted

By the knowledge of what really happened”

Other very moving titles include “For Bernice,” “Easter Sunday,” and “Why Are We Upset?”

“Kitotam” is a Neyhiyawak (Plains Cree) word that translates to “he speaks to it.” McDonald speaks to his experiences in his community, and it is powerful.

McDonald is accessible yet descriptive. Both are qualities to appreciate in a poet. He truly is an artist. His incredible work in “Kitotam” reflects that.

Molly Ouellette is a member of the Little Shell Tribe, works at the Billings Public Library, and has just begun earning her MLIS because she is passionate about stories.