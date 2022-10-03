High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘Let the Wild Grasses Grow’ by Kase Johnstun

“Let the Wild Grasses Grow,” a novel by Kase Johnstun, is a beautiful depiction of a not-so-beautiful span of time in the United States and is a finalist in the Fiction category of the High Plains Book Awards. Set mostly in Colorado, the story follows Della, John, and their families through hardships, separation, and change. Johnstun does a delightful job of pulling you into both of these families’ lives, making you wish you could taste the chiles grown by the Garcia family, run through the Chavez apple orchard, hug a struggling father, save a family in danger.

A good novel, at least from my perspective, makes me laugh, stains my cheeks with tears, makes my ears steam with anger, and my chest swell with hope. Experiencing all those emotions from Johnstun’s collection of words is something avid readers will appreciate, and it is definitely something I found in this novel – especially the steam.

Della is a headstrong, intelligent young woman whose insight and intense focus both saved her family and periodically jeopardized it. Her strength and growth throughout the novel filled me with pride and led me to reflect on my own decisions and where they’ve led me. John’s story is beautiful and tragic, a sweet boy who goes through more than is justified. He finds his strength and his passion, and as an outsider looking in, you will smile when he finds the piece of himself that was missing. The juxtaposed and simultaneously cohesive relationship between John and Della will keep you entranced and anticipating every new page.

I’ll leave you with this – “Let the Wild Grasses Grow” was a lovely work of art, and I would recommend it to anyone looking for what most of us look for in a great novel: an escape to a different time and space. You will laugh, you will cry, you will want to crawl inside the book and throw punches, you will let the wild grasses grow.

“And if you will always let the wild grasses grow.”

Shelby Alcorn is the data manager for a local nonprofit; she has always been and will always be a reader.