High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘No One Dare Call Her a Liar’ by Larry Lee Kruckenberg

“No One Dare Call Her a Liar” by Larry Lee Kruckenberg is a true-crime story, at least for the first half of its 200 pages. That half is a straightforward account of the murder of the author’s aunt, Alma Kruckenberg, in 1938, in North Dakota.

Alma, then 16, was raped repeatedly by her Lutheran pastor, Heio Janssen, whom she served as a cook and housekeeper, then poisoned by him when she, apparently, threatened to make his crimes known. Janssen sought to conceal the murder by burning down the parsonage with Alma in it.

He might have gotten away with it had not the fire failed to destroy Alma’s corpse — and the fetus found among her charred remains, and in just a few days Janssen confessed to her murder. The lurid story was picked up by newspapers around the world, further traumatizing Alma’s family and her community.

There is something grotesquely fascinating about the murder and the subsequent confession, but then the book, a finalist in the Nonfiction category of the 2022 High Plains Book Awards, takes an odd and unsettling turn.

The author, after several teases about a big reveal, goes into great detail about another crime — an alleged sexual assault on Alma, before she met Janssen, by four other men or boys, and the refusal of the authorities to investigate those allegations.

The reader soon learns, however, that almost the sole basis for those accusations is an oral “confession” Alma is said to have made to Janssen. There is one corroborating quote from Alma, but it is not clear when or in what form she made it, only vague references to portions of a diary that may or may not have been found.

In other words, we are asked to believe Janssen, by all appearances a pathological liar and sociopath. It seems blindingly obvious that Janssen was simply lying once again, in a twisted attempt to mitigate his own terrible crime. Even the title of the book is from one of Janssen’s letters, as if he were somehow Alma’s champion.

The evil pastor’s crime, perhaps, deserves to be recounted and remembered, but Janssen himself deserves no public forum at this late date. One feels tremendous pity for members of the Kruckenberg family. All the sadder that this manipulative sociopath continues to victimize them.

Ed Kemmick is retired journalist who worked as an editor and reporter for newspapers in Minnesota and Montana for 40 years. He and his wife, Lisa, live in Billings.